ELDER OR OLDER

Robert Henry Woodcock, DMin, MA

Dr. Robert Woodcock is the spiritual life officer for the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School. Dr. Woodcock has worked in personal and professional spiritual development in over 20 countries, and has experience as a professor, minister, executive coach, consultant to NGO and ministry organizations, faith-based diplomacy, dispute resolution, and refugee relief. Dr. Woodcock’s education includes a BS in behavioral science, University of Maine; MA in biblical studies, Continental Theological Seminary, Brussels, Belgium; D. Min. transformational leadership, Ashland University & Seminary; certificate in spiritual direction through the Kairos School of Spiritual Formation; certificate in formational counseling through the Institute of Formational Counseling; and professional skills development in dispute resolution through the Straus Institute of Dispute Resolution at Pepperdine University.