VIDEO – Wall of Worry: Elections and the Markets

Facilitating the Inventor–Entrepreneur Interaction:
Technologies could be commercialized with greater economic value if a university-neutral foundation was established to encourage dialogue between entrepreneurs and inventors.
Globalization, information technology, economic and political instability, and climate change create a level of interdependence requiring a new kind of leadership.
Having improved financial performance justifies compensation, but what happens to the compensation after a restatement?
A myriad of positive organizational effects, including strategic renewal, business revitalization, and new venture creation, have been attributed to intrapreneurship. If appropriately implemented, it is possible for intrepreneurship to help organizations gain a sustainable competitive advantage.
With the amount of data at Facebook’s disposal, can it accurately predict outcomes within the volatile financial markets? If so, can aalso manipulate or influence such predicted events?
Since 2004, the stock market environment has changed in ways that make it more important than ever to understand the relationship between politics and stock market behavior. Unlike the 2004 article that did not address the above in detail, this article will attempt to do so.
In this article, the authors report findings on changes in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s mortgage loan quality by analyzing over 15 million loans from 2001-2015.
Practitioners of all sized companies are reassessing their expectations that the Federal Reserve can effectively stimulate growth and planning accordingly.
Fostering a sense of high-involvement community strengthened by high-quality connections may be the recipe for competitive advantage in today’s marketplace.