VIDEO: Transforming the Relationship between Business and IT Executives

Dr. George Westerman is a research scientist at MIT’s Center for Digital Business, currently leading a series of projects examining the impact of digital technology on the management of large firms. In this video interview, Dr. Mark Chun, associate professor of Information Systems and director for Applied Research at the Graziadio School of Business and Management, interviews Westerman about the changing role of the CIO from a tech specialist to innovator and strategist.

Westerman is co-author of The Real Business of IT: How CIOs Create and Communicate Value (named the No.1 IT Business Book of 2009 by CIO Insight magazine), and IT Risk: Turning Business Threats into Competitive Advantage (one of CIO Insight’s Best Books of 2007). His research has appeared in journals such as Organization Science, Sloan Management Review, Industrial and Corporate Change, and MIS Quarterly Executive.

Questions for Dr. Westerman:

What are some of the critical issues that businesses need to consider when they use IT to establish a competitive advantage? How has the role of CIO evolved over the last several years? Studies have shown that 29 percent of CIOs have never had a job in IT before. What are the implications behind this? What are some of the new emerging trends in the technology industry and how can businesses prepare for these shifts?

