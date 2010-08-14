The Book Corner offers reviews by Graziadio School faculty on a variety of books on business topics.

By Niall Ferguson

Penguin Press, 2008

Reviewed by:

Accomazzo: Countries that were not able to innovate, Ferguson writes, but that responded to the challenges with cumulative bad choices, quickly reached breaking points with extreme consequences.

Jasso: Through powerful narrative and artful storytelling, the reader is compelled to embrace the urgency of Ferguson’s thesis: breaking down the barriers of ignorance about finance.

By Mark Morgan, William A. Malek, Raymond E. Levitt

Harvard Business School Press, 2007

Reviewed by Jack C. Green, PhD, Professor of Strategy and Department Chair, Strategy Entrepreneurship, and Information Systems and Technology Management

The authors provide a detailed approach to strategy implementation using project management as a guideline.

By Dan Carrison

AMACOM, 2009

Reviewed by Leo A. Mallette, EdD, Adjunct, Decision Sciences and Marketing

Each page applies lessons from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation to the business world, ranging from corporate mission and branding to motivation, teamwork, and planning for the future.

By Gerald Sindell

New World Library, 2009

Reviewed by Rogelio Nochebuena, Adjunct Professor of Strategy

Readers interested in developing ways to awaken their creative capabilities and exploring new thinking may find valuable information in this book, but no panaceas.

By Richard C. Koo

Wiley, 2009

Reviewed by Davide Accomazzo, MBA, Adjunct Professor of Finance

What makes Koo’s work particularly valuable is his extension of his analysis of the Japanese anomaly to a macro-economic theory to help us deploy monetary and fiscal policy correctly at times of similar critical turbulence.

By Anthony Bolton

FT Press Prentice Hall, 2009

Reviewed by Davide Accomazzo, MBA, Adjunct Professor of Finance

This book is a testament to the author’s 40 years’ experience; it is a structured and complete, yet simple, investment manual.

By Bob Johansen

Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 2009

Reviewed by Robert M. Fulmer, PhD, GBR Editorial Review Board Member

Johansen argues convincingly that in a world of increasing volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity (what he calls the VUCA world), leaders must learn new skills in order to create a better future.

By William F. Baker, PhD, and Michael O’Malley, PhD

AMACOM, 2009

Reviewed by John Oppenheim, Adjunct Professor of Management Information Systems

In only six chapters the authors capture the essence of what a young executive-to-be needs to know about human relations in order to run a company in today’s environment.

By Denise L. Evans

Sphinx Legal, 2008

Reviewed by Michael Kinsman, CPA, PhD, Professor of Finance and Accounting

Evans provides easy-to-follow questions and clear answers to nearly every question I could pose regarding foreclosure.

By Brian Tracy

AMACOM, 2009

Reviewed by Walter Langley, Supporting Professor, Business Strategy

Tracy methodically guides the reader through “Seven R’s” that he believes contribute to positive change in one’s life.

By Marc W. Andersen

Sphinx Legal, 2007

Reviewed by Michael Kinsman, CPA, PhD, Professor of Finance and Accounting

The author provides background that will hopefully help readers avoid the mistakes new real estate investors often make.

By Kate Kelly

Penguin Press, 2008

Reviewed by John J. Scully, PhD, CPA, Practitioner Faculty of Accounting and Finance

This tale of Bear Sterns’ demise should motivate organizations to carefully scrutinize the strengths and weaknesses of their leadership teams.

By Bridget Brennan

Crown Business, 2008

Reviewed by John Nolan, Adjunct Professor of Marketing

Brennan contends that gender is the most powerful determinant in a person’s view of the world —more than race, age, income, creed, or ethnicity.

