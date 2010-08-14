NBA Figure 1

Figure 1: NBA League Attendance 1952-2005
Source: http://www.kenn.com/sports/basketball/nba/nba_lg_attendance.html
In this article, the authors report findings on changes in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s mortgage loan quality by analyzing over 15 million loans from 2001-2015.
Practitioners of all sized companies are reassessing their expectations that the Federal Reserve can effectively stimulate growth and planning accordingly.
Resiliencing starts with adopting a mindset that emphasizes proactivity in looking for early signs of alarms and establishing and sustaining concrete practices.
Corporate Entrepreneurship applies the principles of entrepreneurship to established firms focusing on development, utilization of innovation, strategic renewal.
Fostering a sense of high-involvement community strengthened by high-quality connections may be the recipe for competitive advantage in today’s marketplace.
This article reviews the primary roles of venture capitalists and relays key management advice from Silicon Valley VCs normally reserved for their portfolio firms.
The managers’ capacity for true creativity and deep critical-thinking risks being diminished by our 24/7 connectedness in an information-intensive world.
James DiLellio, PhD, MBA, Associate Professor of Decision Sciences A hybrid GNSS integrity design leveraging a priori signal noise characteristics. Journal of Navigation, 63(3), 513-526, (2010). Abstract The objective of this paper is to explore a hybrid Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) architecture that efficiently meets the stringent needs of safety of life systems. An … Continued
James DiLellio, PhD, MBA, Associate Professor of Decision Sciences Darrol J. Stanley, DBA, Professor of Finance and Accounting ETF Trading Strategies to Enhance Client Wealth Maximization. Financial Services Review, 20, p. 145-163, (2011). Abstract This study examines the performance of pragmatic ETF-only investment strategies published either in an investment newsletter, blog, or are otherwise available … Continued