The LSI can point the way, but must never be used alone to determine style.

Appendix B: Guidelines for Evaluating LSI Scores

Richard B. Mann (Revised 10/08)

The final determination of one’s style must be achieved through personal interviews, the Structured Executive Questionnaire, and other supporting tests and inventories, such as the Perceptive/Judging Word-Selection portion of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI).

Human resources personnel and psychologists who are trained in the use of personality and other selection tests should be consulted on any selections for hiring or leadership training. Ties and close scores may indicate “Flex” and can be misleading. Extreme scores, as noted while evaluating the MBTI, are highly indicative of a particular style.

Meaning of Score: for > Commander Logical Imaginative Supportive Seldom Used <75 <80 <75 <50 Norms 80 85 80 55 Normal Range 76-84 80-90 76-84 52-58 Above Average 85-87 91-92 85-87 59-72 Dominant 88+ 93+ 88+ 73+ Very Dominant 100+ 110+ 100+ 88+

Additional information and guidelines for evaluating LSI scores are available free of charge from the authors. Their only request is that copies of LSI results be forwarded to them for inclusion in their database for research and training purposes. Contact gbr@pepperdine.edu for more information.

