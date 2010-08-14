Discovering Leadership Potential – Survey

Leadership Style Inventory

Rowe, Reardon, Bennis (Revised 7/99)

Instructions:

Place an “8” after the answer that completes the statement for that row, i.e., the answer that is MOST like you. Then place a “4” after the answer that is NEXT MOST like you, a “1” after the answer that is LEAST like you, and a “2” after the answer that is NEXT LEAST like you.

Be sure to place a number next to all four answers and to only use each number once per row (e.g., there should only be one “8,” “4,” “2,” or “1” in each row). Do not use any other numbers. Each row will add up to 15. If not, check your numbers.

After you complete all 20 items, add each column and place the column number under each column. Then add the column totals across the page. The total must be 300. If it is not, check your columns and additions (this serves as a “check-sum” to verify the accuracy of your addition and input).

