Performance-Happiness Self-Assessment Survey

Back to Article
Instructions: Use this survey to assess your performance and happiness in your current work place on the dimensions cited below. Rate yourself on a scale of 1 to 10 (“10” being the highest or “very true”) for each dimension.
|Dimension
|Self-Rating
|1. I have a clear direction.
|______
|2. I am motivated by that direction.
|______
|3. I am focused on what is important.
|______
|4. I am focused on what I can influence
|______
|5. I am linked to the necessary resources to execute key actions.
|______
|6. I act in ways that promote performance.
|______
|7. I achieve agreed upon results.
|______
|8. I act in ways that promote positivity.
|______
|9. I am significantly engaged in my work.
|______
|10. I find meaning/purpose in my work.
|______
|11. I have more positive than negative experiences at work.
|______
|12. I look at the past gratefully.
|______
|13. I practice forgiveness.
|_____
|14. I look into the future with optimism.
|______
|15. I am happy about my work place.
|______
© Copyright, 2007, Charles D. Kerns, PhD