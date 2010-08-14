Performance-Happiness Self-Assessment Survey

This informal self-assessment is intended to help you look at some of the ways to improve performance and attain happiness at work.

Items 1 – 7 relate specifically to performance; Items 8 – 15 specifically to happiness. Any dimension with a rating of “8” or higher is likely an area of high performance or satisfaction for you. Any dimension rated “5” or lower is likely an opportunity for development or change.

Use this self-assessment tool as a springboard to discuss with a trusted colleague or coach your level of performance and happiness and to create personal effectiveness plans.