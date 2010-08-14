Performance-Happiness Self-Assessment Survey

By

This informal self-assessment is intended to help you look at some of the ways to improve performance and attain happiness at work.

Items 1 – 7 relate specifically to performance; Items 8 – 15 specifically to happiness. Any dimension with a rating of “8” or higher is likely an area of high performance or satisfaction for you. Any dimension rated “5” or lower is likely an opportunity for development or change.

Use this self-assessment tool as a springboard to discuss with a trusted colleague or coach your level of performance and happiness and to create personal effectiveness plans.

Instructions: Use this survey to assess your performance and happiness in your current work place on the dimensions cited below. Rate yourself on a scale of 1 to 10 (“10” being the highest or “very true”) for each dimension.

DimensionSelf-Rating
1. I have a clear direction.______
2. I am motivated by that direction.______
3. I am focused on what is important.______
4. I am focused on what I can influence______
5. I am linked to the necessary resources to execute key actions.______
6. I act in ways that promote performance.______
7. I achieve agreed upon results.______
8. I act in ways that promote positivity.______
9. I am significantly engaged in my work.______
10. I find meaning/purpose in my work.______
11. I have more positive than negative experiences at work.______
12. I look at the past gratefully.______
13. I practice forgiveness._____
14. I look into the future with optimism.______
15. I am happy about my work place.______

© Copyright, 2007, Charles D. Kerns, PhD

Charles D. Kerns, PhD, MBA
Charles D. Kerns, PhD, MBA, , is a professor of applied behavioral science at the Graziadio School of Business and Management. He has more than 30 years of business, management, and consulting experience. Through his private consulting firm, Corperformance, he has implemented performance management programs and systems to help companies from many industries maximize their results. Since 1980, he has taught in almost every program in the Graziadio School, first as an adjunct faculty member, then, since 2000, as a member of the full-time faculty. He has also served as the associate dean for Academic Affairs. Dr. Kerns holds a Diplomate, ABPP, in both Industrial-Organizational Psychology and Organizational-Business Consulting Psychology.
