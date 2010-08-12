Editor’s Note: Welcome to the GBR, Volume I, Issue 3

Welcome to the third issue of the Graziadio Business Review, an electronic journal dedicated to serving business practitioners. Starting a new publication is always an interesting exercise, and starting a new electronic publication is doubly so. We continue this adventure with a change in release dates (new editions of the GBR will be online on the 15th of October, January, April, and July). The old release date (the 1st of these months) created production flow problems and some gentle ribbing about releasing an issue on April Fools Day.

We continue to covet input from our readers. One advantage of being an electronic journal is the active conversations we can have with readers and the lively conversations among readers and authors. If you have not shared your input, please take the time to do so as you read this issue.

Now, on to the articles in this edition of the Graziadio Business Review. Someone asked me if the GBR was going to have themed editions. After some thought and wise counsel from the faculty advisory board (Robert Canady, Steve Ferraro, Rick Hesse, Mark Mallinger, and Brad Zehner) and the managing editors (Frieda Gehlen and Scott Fletcher), it seems that every issue is a themed issue: the theme being how can we help practicing managers in their work and life.

We seek to support that goal in this issue by including Ed Rockey’s examination of ways managers can encourage innovation by using the innovative practices summary or T.I.P.S. My experience with the armed forces, Texas A&M University, and Tribune Company taught me that the word “the” is not usually included in an acronym. However, the acronym I.P.S. just doesn’t have the same ring as T.I.P.S. Chuck McPeak gives us a look at a very innovative person and organization, as he has a conversation with Angelo Mozilo, founder, Vice Chairman and CEO of Countrywide Credit Industries Inc., best known for its Countrywide home mortgage subsidiary.

Linnea McCord takes a look at how the U.S. and the European Union differ on the issue of data privacy on the Internet and how that may affect U.S. firms trying to do business on the continent. Technology is also a major theme in Tom Penderghast’s essay on understanding and avoiding problems created by the introduction of new technology, an interesting question for a country populated by VCRs eternally blinking “12:00.” Mike Kinsman and Joe Newman examine the relationship between debt and performance and suggest that encouraging firms to leverage their lending may have some unintended consequences.

A potential up-and-coming buzzword is vicarious experiential learning, an elegant term for learning from the experiences of others. Ed Merritt, a former student of Chic Fojtik, provides an interesting forum for vicarious experiential learning with his description of how to make a successful golf course even more successful through effective marketing. It also provides a way to bring golf into the GBR, if only tangentially. Besides, helping our readers recognize the upcoming buzzwords is the least we can do.

Last among equals is a reminder that personal finance is also important. Steve Ferraro, Owen Hall, and Darrol Stanley remind us that retirement planning often is overlooked, especially by those in the midst of building their careers. They provide several interesting resources and tools for getting on the stick about our retirement years. And The Loop takes a snapshot of the online investing phenomenon.

A pleasure I have as editor is this chance to thank those who have helped with this edition. Along with the advisory board and the managing editors, I would like to thank Bruce Hanson, Terri Egan, Peggy Crawford, and two anonymous faculty members for reviewing the articles in this edition. I also want to thank Dr. Mark Fisher, who recently moved from research support to technology support at the Graziadio School of Business and Management. Mark served as one of our managing editors during the start-up and continues to offer statistical and technological advice. Thanks, Mark.

Enjoy this edition of the GBR. Let us know what you think.

Back to top