AB Press Release

For Immediate Release

AB, Inc. declares dividend

LOS ANGELES — The board of directors of AB, Inc. declared today a quarterly dividend on common stock of 25 cents per share. This is a 5% increase on an annual basis, to $1.00 per share, compared with the previous annual rate of $.95 per share paid by AB, Inc. since 1988.

“This dividend increase, along with our continuing share repurchase program, reflects our continued commitment to provide competitive returns to our shareholders,” said Chairman James Spence.

The new dividend rate on the common stock is payable April 30, 1990 to shareholders of record on April 3, 1990. AB, Inc. employs 11,000 throughout California with headquarters in Los Angeles.