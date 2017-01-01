Graziadio Faculty Books, Blogs, and More

Graziadio Faculty have published and are publishing books, blogs, and other items that make an intellectual contribution. Click on the “Book” link below to learn more.

Aha Moments in Talent Management: A Business Fable With Practical Exercises, (2014). Mark Allen, PhD, Practitioner Faculty of Organizational Theory and Management

The Corporate University Handbook: Designing, Managing, and Growing a Successful Program, (2002). Mark Allen, PhD, Practitioner Faculty of Organizational Theory and Management

Crossing Cultures: Insights from Master Teachers, Nakiye Boyacigiller (Editor), Richard Goodman (Editor), Margaret Phillips (Editor) (2004)

Financial Wisdom V.1: Personal Finance and Career Skills to Guide Teens and Young Adults on Their Journey to Success and Happiness, [Textbook], (2011). Joetta Forsyth, PhD, Associate Professor of Finance

Money Music 101: Essential Finance Skills for Musicians, Artists & Creative Entrepreneurs, (2011). Clemens Kownatzki, PhD, Practitioner Faculty in Finance

The Next Generation of Corporate Universities: Innovative Approaches for Developing People and Expanding Organizational Capabilities, (2007). Mark Allen, PhD, Practitioner Faculty of Organizational Theory and Management

Reviewing Leadership: A Christian Evaluation of Current Approaches, (2016), 2nd Edition, Bernice M. Ledbetter, Robert J. Banks, David C. Greenhalgh

StatCity: Statistical Methods for Business Practitioners, Volume 1 and Volume 2, 2nd Edition, (2014). James DiLellio, PhD, Associate Professor of Decision Sciences, & Owen P. Hall, Jr., PE, PhD, Professor of Decision Sciences

The Writer’s Compass: From Story Map to Finished Draft in 7 Stages, (2011). Nancy Ellen Dodd, MPW, MFA, Editor, Graziadio Business Review

