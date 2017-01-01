2016 Volume 19 Issue 2

Possessions and Storytelling

By understanding self, a common thread of storytelling loosely ties the marketing theory of “self-concept” together with the narrative view of “identity.”…the exploration of possessions and their role in storytelling may strengthen the bond between consumers and brands.

Using Small Baskets of Financial Assets to Estimate Exchange Rates

Companies operating in managed exchange rate environments may be able to use a similar proxy to establish suitable prices and to profit from currency speculation.

Is There a Free Lunch in Commission Free ETFs?

This study investigates how holding and transaction costs can affect the cost calculus of commission-free ETFs and provides a recommendation on how to minimize costs.

Integrative Consulting

Consultants can add value by identifying, educating, facilitating, and guiding involvement of key decision makers and stakeholders through competent social dialogue

The Covenantal Leader

This article explains the role of covenantal leaders in understanding overlooked assumptions making up the unspoken psychological contract between leaders and followers.

Doing Business with the Untrustworthy

Empirical observations, laboratory experiments, and game theory offer guidance for a prudent person doing repeat business with potentially untrustworthy partners.

Editorial: Changing the Face of Executive Management Education

Many working managers are interested in a flexible curriculum that focuses on results and are turning to web-based learning systems like knowledgesourcing.

Editor’s Note

This issue includes a variety of articles written by knowledgeable authors that we believe you will find informative, insightful, and engaging. Here are highlights.

The Book Corner

The Book Corner offers reviews by Graziadio School faculty and others for a variety of books on business topics.

Video Library

Business videos in Business Bites, Interviews, Conferences, Presentations, and Lectures & Classroom Guests.

Graziadio Faculty Scholarship

Abstracts to published, peer-reviewed scholarship by Graziadio Thought Leadership available by clicking on links.

Graziadio Faculty Books, Blogs, and More

Graziadio Faculty books, blogs, and more that make an intellectual contribution.