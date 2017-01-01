2016 Volume 19 Issue 2
Possessions and Storytelling
By understanding self, a common thread of storytelling loosely ties the marketing theory of “self-concept” together with the narrative view of “identity.”…the exploration of possessions and their role in storytelling may strengthen the bond between consumers and brands.
Using Small Baskets of Financial Assets to Estimate Exchange Rates
Companies operating in managed exchange rate environments may be able to use a similar proxy to establish suitable prices and to profit from currency speculation.
Is There a Free Lunch in Commission Free ETFs?
This study investigates how holding and transaction costs can affect the cost calculus of commission-free ETFs and provides a recommendation on how to minimize costs.
Integrative Consulting
Consultants can add value by identifying, educating, facilitating, and guiding involvement of key decision makers and stakeholders through competent social dialogue
The Covenantal Leader
This article explains the role of covenantal leaders in understanding overlooked assumptions making up the unspoken psychological contract between leaders and followers.
Doing Business with the Untrustworthy
Empirical observations, laboratory experiments, and game theory offer guidance for a prudent person doing repeat business with potentially untrustworthy partners.
Editorial: Changing the Face of Executive Management Education
Many working managers are interested in a flexible curriculum that focuses on results and are turning to web-based learning systems like knowledgesourcing.
