Management Education

By Graziadio Business Review

Owen P. Hall, Jr., PhD, PE, PhD, Professor of Decision Sciences

Charla Charla Griffy-Brown, PhD, Professor of Information Systems Technology Management and Director of the Center for Teaching and Learning Excellence Crowdsourcing Management Education Assessment, Journal International Technology Information Management, 25(2), (2016). Abstract Assessment is now at the center of the new business education zeitgeist. This focus is the direct result of feedback from the business community regarding the growing gap between their needs and graduates from many business schools. Recently this divide has fallen under even closer scrutiny because of increasing student debt and the growing controversy over return-on-investment. Today business leaders are looking for web-savvy, problem-solving graduates. To this end, AACSB and regional accrediting bodies are calling for the adoption of comprehensive collaborative learning strategies to better align graduates’ skill sets with the real needs of business. Crowdsourcing, which is the process of connecting students and faculty with a broad-based group of both internal and external resources, is receiving increased attention throughout the assessment community. The proposed crowdsourcing-based quality assurance strategy is illustrated using sample data from a recent MBA program assessment. This article also outlines how the crowdsourcing can be used to enhance student learning outcomes via specific implementation strategies.

Owen P. Hall, Jr., PhD, PE, PhD, Professor of Decision Sciences Meeting the Challenges of the New Business Universe through Virtual Collaborative Learning, International Journal of Social Media and Interactive Learning Environments, 4(3), (2016). Abstract The world of virtual collaborative learning is now becoming the new norm throughout higher education in general, and at schools of business, in particular. Under growing pressure from the business universe, business educators are in the process of radically altering the content and delivery of management education. Today, the business community is looking for web-savvy, problem-solving graduates who can immediately contribute upon joining the firm. To meet these and related financial issues, many schools of business are increasingly turning to the web as a vehicle for enhancing student learning opportunities and outcomes. Faculty engagement in this new learning zeitgeist is essential. The purpose of this paper is to highlight how virtual collaborative learning can be used to prepare students to meet the challenges of an uncertain job market and to outline strategies for implementing this revolutionary learning process throughout the management education community of practice.

About the Author(s)

Graziadio Business Review, is an online journal that delivers relevant business information and analysis for business, government, and non-profit managers. From accounting and finance to ethics and work/life balance, the Graziadio Business Review extends current business debates in new directions that you can use to advance your business and professional career.