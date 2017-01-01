IPOs

By Graziadio Business Review

Joetta Forsyth, PhD, Associate Professor of Finance Thermo Electron Corp. [case study]. Harvard Business School Press, Case Study 9-292-104, (1992). with Carliss Baldwin. Abstract George Hatsopoulos, CEO at Thermo Electron Corp., is considering whether to issue shares in a subsidiary via an initial public offering (IPO). The company has developed an unusual corporate structure in which subsidiaries fund new ventures by raising debt and equity in the capital markets, rather than through the parent company.

About the Author(s)

Graziadio Business Review, is an online journal that delivers relevant business information and analysis for business, government, and non-profit managers. From accounting and finance to ethics and work/life balance, the Graziadio Business Review extends current business debates in new directions that you can use to advance your business and professional career.