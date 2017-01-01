Globalization
Robert A. Coscarello, MBA, Adjunct Professor of International Business
The Spoiled American: Why do only 1% of all U.S. companies export to another country?, Graziadio Business Review, 13(3). (2010).
Abstract
At the start of his administration, President Obama set a goal to double exports from U.S. companies. The hope was that increasing exports would dramatically benefit the U.S. economy in a number of ways. Chiefly among these would be to significantly improve the U.S. balance of payments, and also to measurably decrease unemployment as more workers were needed to produce U.S. exports. Tremendous opportunities do exist for U.S. companies to expand exports (and international business in general). However, an underlying shortcoming exists that prevents U.S. companies from globalizing—U.S. companies and the managers and executives who run them are spoiled.
About the Author(s)
