Editor’s Note

By Nancy Ellen Dodd, MPW, MFA

Welcome to a new issue of the Graziadio Business Review. This issue includes a variety of articles written by knowledgeable authors that we believe you will find informative, insightful, and engaging.

Hollywood’s Digital Blind Spots: Navigating Disruptive Technologies

Creative story telling has been the core product of Hollywood. In the dogged pursuit of creative production, the business executives often fail to focus on a disruptive technology as an opportunity because it is viewed as a distraction. Devendra Mishra looks at how the entertainment system can navigate these new technologies.

Is Cyprus the Warning Bell That Bank Deposits Are No Longer Safe?

Joetta Forsyth, Linnea McCord, and Terry Young discuss the crisis in Cyprus that puts the world community on notice that bank deposits may no longer be safe; even smaller depositors lost money in Cyprus banks. They ask the troubling question: will bank bail-ins—by depositors, creditors and bondholders—become the norm in other countries as well?

Big Data Decision Making: Is There Room for Intuition in the Era of Big Data?

How do you make managerial decisions? Do you rely on data or your intuition? Mark Mallinger and Matt Stefl provide a thought-provoking exercise to help managers assess how they make decisions and then offer guidelines for quality decision-making.

A Whale of a Legal Tale: The Supreme Court Decides If Sarbanes-Oxley Applies to Tossing Fish Overboard

It might be surprising that a case about a fisherman and some undersized red grouper ever reached the U.S. Supreme Court. But in fact, it came close to splitting the nine justices right down the middle. Larry Bumgardner explains how that happened and the potential repercussions.

The Commercial Global Drone Market: Emerging Opportunities for Social and Environmental Uses of UAVs

Initially, the U.S. has focused on drones for military purposes. Donald M. Atwater makes a case for how drones can be connected to the social and environmental objectives of businesses, including worker health and safety, customer service, market image, and innovation.

Editorial: Taking Management Education to a Whole New Level—The Era of the Play-by-Play Man!

Owen P. Hall, Jr., shows that the Play-by-Play Man sporting allegory is not a pipedream, but the new reality in enhancing learning opportunities and outcomes throughout schools of business. Today, the technology exists to transform the sleepy old classroom into a dynamic learning environment.

About the Author(s)

Nancy Ellen Dodd, MPW, MFA, serves as academic editor of the "Graziadio Business Review." Her book on creative writing, "The Writer's Compass: From Story Map to Finished Draft in 7 Stages," was published by Writer's Digest Books in June 2011. She also served as editor of Marshall, a USC academic/alumni magazine, and started the Marshall Review, an online journal for the Marshall School of Business at USC. More than 135 of her articles have been published in local and national publications. Dodd received her master's in Professional Writing from USC with a concentration in screenwriting and an MFA in playwriting at the USC School of Theatre. Ms. Dodd also teaches screenwriting as an adjunct faculty in Seaver College at Pepperdine University.