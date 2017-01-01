Editor’s Note

By Nancy Ellen Dodd, MPW, MFA

Welcome to a new issue of the Graziadio Business Review. This issue includes a variety of articles written by knowledgeable authors that we believe you will find informative, insightful, and engaging.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics,[1] management analysts specifically, also called management consultants, numbered 718,700 in the U.S. in 2012. The projection is for that number to increase by 19 percent “faster than average” for 2012 to 2022. How does the consultant, and the organization that hires them, measure that consultant’s effectiveness? Dr. Kurt Motamedi discusses these measurements in his article “A Framework To Evaluate Consulting Efforts: Evaluation Research and Consulting Engagements.”

Dr. Kent Rhodes discusses “Six Characteristics of Virtuous Organizations: A Roadmap Taken from Family Business Success,” based on his study of family organizations that he has found to be virtuous. He applies these ideals to virtuous characteristics that can be applied to larger organizations.

In “Sustaining an Organization in the Midst of Chaos: Using the Interconnected Nature of Systems to Effectively Respond to Crises,” Dr. Steven Walker and Dr. Matthew Earnhardt discuss how a holistic approach to systems thinking can help an organization face crises.

How does an organization survive and thrive after a tragic fire kills two of the three leading executives (including the CEO), and 11 members of the management team. Dr. Robert Grossman presents his case study of “Arrow Electronics: Surviving and Thriving After Tragedy; Lessons in Leadership, Strategy, and Human Capital Management.”

Dr. Owen Hall, Jr., discusses how as in sports, Analytics can, through the use of various Big Data-driven computer models, significantly enhance the decision-making process and, thus, hopefully performance in his editorial “Lightning in a Bottle: Applying the Sports Analytics Paradigm to Management Education.”

Also take a look at our Book Corner reviews by Dr. Don Atwater of Beyond the Lean Revolution: Achieving Successful and Sustainable Enterprise Transformation by Deborah J. Nightingale and Jayakanth Srinivasan; and Dr. Charles Hunt’s review of The Facilitator’s Fieldbook, Third Edition, by Tom Justice and David W. Jamieson, PhD.

If you have questions, comments, or would like to submit an article, please contact Nancy Ellen Dodd at: nancy [dot] dodd [at] pepperdine.edu.

[1] http://www.bls.gov/ooh/business-and-financial/management-analysts.htm

About the Author(s)

Nancy Ellen Dodd, MPW, MFA, serves as academic editor of the "Graziadio Business Review." Her book on creative writing, "The Writer's Compass: From Story Map to Finished Draft in 7 Stages," was published by Writer's Digest Books in June 2011. She also served as editor of Marshall, a USC academic/alumni magazine, and started the Marshall Review, an online journal for the Marshall School of Business at USC. More than 135 of her articles have been published in local and national publications. Dodd received her master's in Professional Writing from USC with a concentration in screenwriting and an MFA in playwriting at the USC School of Theatre. Ms. Dodd also teaches screenwriting as an adjunct faculty in Seaver College at Pepperdine University.