The logic of the diagram is simple: every organization starts with a strategy. Within that strategy, there should be financial plans, marketing plans, and of course a people plan—described above as a human capital strategy. A human capital strategy consists of the talent practices depicted in the wheel at the center of the diagram. These are the practices, processes, and programs from the Silzer & Dowell definition. If an organization executes its talent strategy and performs these functions well, it will get good talent results. And if you get good talent results, you will get good business results. This illustration offers an excellent visual representation of the link between talent management and business outcomes.

Corporate Universities

While the discipline of talent management is a relatively recent phenomenon, corporate universities date back to World War II with the establishment of Northrop University to assist in the war effort.[3] Corporate universities really proliferated in the United States in the 1990s and throughout Europe and Asia in the following decade. Not only have the numbers of corporate universities increased over the past couple of decades, but their sophistication and the ways in which they have contributed have also grown.

As a basic definition, a corporate university is “an educational entity that assists its parent organization in achieving its mission by conducting activities that cultivate individual and organizational learning, knowledge, and wisdom.”[4] The key differentiator between a traditional training department and a corporate university is the focus on organizational mission. For a learning department (regardless of what it is called) to truly live up to the definition, it needs to be strategic in nature and focus on achieving organizational goals.

Corporate universities exist in many different types of organizations throughout the world. We have all heard stories of large companies that have famous corporate universities such as Disney University, McDonald’s Hamburger University, and GE’s Crotonville facility. However, corporate universities are not limited to large, public companies. Corporate universities reside in non-profits and governmental organizations. One of the largest corporate universities in the world is Defense Acquisition University, part of the United States Department of Defense. And corporate universities can be effectively deployed in small and privately-held organizations. One of the case studies in this article, Enclos Corp., started its corporate university when the organization had a mere 600 employees.

The remainder of this article offers real-world examples of different types of talent management activities undertaken by corporate universities that go beyond traditional training and contribute to the overall talent management efforts of their organizations and result in measurable business outcomes.

The Doctor of Thinkology: Engagement, Retention, and Development

With more than 5,000 rooms, the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas was the largest hotel in the world in 1993. But rather than growing into its industry leadership, the MGM Grand was the largest hotel in the world the moment it opened its doors that year. Hiring staff prior to opening was a massive undertaking, made all the more difficult by the knowledge of how large the turnover problem is among Las Vegas Strip hotels. Knowing that high turnover would be an especially expensive proposition for the hotel with the greatest number of employees, the executives at the MGM Grand came up with a unique solution: they asked the corporate university to get involved in employee retention.

The university, then known as The University of Oz, developed an internal degree program. The program awarded the degree of Th.D. This degree, also known as the Doctor of Thinkology, is the same degree the Wizard of Oz awarded to the Scarecrow at the end of the movie. In order to earn a Th.D. at the MGM Grand, employees would take a specified sequence of courses developed by the University of Oz. Upon completion of these courses, the employee would be awarded the Th.D. with all the rights, privileges, and responsibilities thereto appertaining. The president of the property would award the degree in a big graduation ceremony and the graduate would get a diploma to hang in his or her office and could attach the letters Th.D. to business cards and name badges.

In addition to the obvious benefit of employee development through the sequence of courses, the program also drove engagement as employees who participated in the program showed a high level of commitment. But perhaps the greatest benefit was retention. Once you earned the Th.D., you were afforded a certain level of prestige as the degree was well-respected within the walls of the MGM Grand. However, if an employee left the company, the degree did not have much portability. At best, it was a point of curiosity on a résumé.

By encouraging employees to pursue this degree, the University of Oz was developing its employees as well as engaging and retaining them. Five years after opening its doors, the MGM Grand still employed more than 5,000 of its original 8,000 employees and boasted the lowest turnover of any major hotel casino on the Las Vegas Strip.[5]

A Path in Space—Career Planning at Northrop Grumman Space Technology: Engagement, Retention, and Development

We have all seen this scenario: there is a team of engineers with an opening for a manager. All too often, the executives reward the top-performing engineer with a promotion, regardless of whether he or she possesses the skills and qualifications (or even the desire) to be a manager. I used to think this was a mistake, but I have come to realize that I was wrong—this is really two mistakes. The first is creating a manager out of someone who may lack the requisite competencies. The second is to subtract the top-performing engineer from that role. And while this may defy logic and common sense, it is a common practice that we see all too often.