VIDEO – Wall of Worry: Elections and the Markets

A Pepperdine Faculty Panel Video Discussion in 3 Sections

By Graziadio Business Review

2012 is shaping up to be the year of global political change with important changes in the government in Russia, France, Italy, and of course the upcoming presidential election here in the United States. How will financial markets be influenced by such political turmoil and how can investors prepare?

Participants in the Panel include:

Davide Accomazzo, adjunct professor of finance at the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University and Portfolio Manager for Thalassa Capital.

Edward Fredericks, practitioner faculty of finance and principal of Eastwind Asset Management. Edward has expertise in intelligent database technologies, advanced financial asset valuation, and behavioral issues in financial decision-making.

Clemens Kownatzki, adjunct professor of financial risk management and founder and CEO of FX Investment Strategies, a Registered Investment Advisor. He is also the author of “Market Wrap,” a regular feature on the Graziadio Business Review blog.

Michael Shires, PhD, associate professor of public policy here at the Pepperdine University. Michael’s primary areas of teaching and research include state, regional, and local policy; technology and democracy; higher education policy; strategic, political, and organizational issues; and quantitative analysis. He is an active consultant to local and state governments.

The video is broken into 3 sections:

Video 1: Wall of Worry: Elections and the Markets

Video 2: The Fiscal Cliff

Video 3: Monetary Policy and Politics

About the Author(s)

