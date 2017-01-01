The Make Money on Foreclosures Answer Book by Denise L. Evans

By Michael D. Kinsman, PhD, CPA

The Make Money on Foreclosures Answer Book By Denise L. Evans

Author Denise L. Evans, an attorney, is an expert in foreclosure law and she provides easy-to-follow questions and clear answers to questions about foreclosure, such as “What is a foreclosure?” and “Should I rent to the former owner?” The book covers nearly every question I could pose regarding foreclosure, and they are easily and clearly answered.

The book’s 10 comprehensive and easy-to-read chapters include Foreclosure Basics, Understanding the Parties and Their Motivations, Bankruptcy and Foreclosure, What You Should Know about Taxes, and The Former Owner. The five appendices provide a business plan, excellent state-specific information, real estate contracts information, and spreadsheets that provide models readers can use.

This is a superb book for readers interested in the subject of real estate, particularly if they are interested in foreclosures.

Michael D. Kinsman, PhD, CPA, is a member of the Graziadio Business Review Advisory Board. He is a professor of finance and accounting at the Graziadio School of Business and Management. A former systems analyst for General Electric Corporation, a financial analyst for Pacific Telephone, and a consultant for a variety of large and small firms, Dr. Kinsman operates a CPA and consulting firm in Laguna Beach. He has written and lectured on a variety of subjects and has been published in the Journal of Finance, the Journal of Accountancy, and other periodicals.