Figure 7: Comparing Player Salaries of the Lakers and Clippers, 1990 – 2003
|Year
|League Salary Cap
|League Avg. Salary per Player
|Lakers’ Roster Salary Total
|Clippers’ Roster Salary Total
|1990-91
|$11.9 M
|$0.9 M
|$12.1 M
|$10.6 M
|1991-92
|$12.5 M
|$1.1 M
|$12.9 M
|$15.8 M
|1992-93
|$14.0 M
|$1.3 M
|$14.3 M
|$18.9 M
|1993-94
|$15.1 M
|$1.5 M
|$23.5 M
|$20.2 M
|1994-95
|$15.9 M
|$1.8 M
|$42.0 M
|$17.8 M
|1995-96
|$23.0 M
|$2.0 M
|$30.0 M
|$21.1 M
|1996-97
|$24.4 M
|$2.3 M
|$28.8 M
|$26.0 M
|1997-98
|$26.9 M
|$2.6 M
|$36.3 M
|$24.4 M
|1998-99
|$30.0 M
|$3.0 M
|$41.4 M
|$29.9 M
|1999-00
|$34.0 M
|$3.6 M
|$54.1 M
|$22.4 M
|2000-01
|$35.5 M
|$4.2 M
|$58.7 M
|$29.6 M
|2001-02
|$42.5 M
|$4.5 M
|$52.9 M
|$33.7 M
|2002-03
|$40.3 M
|$4.5 M
|$62.7 M
|$42.7 M
|2003-04
|$43.8 M
|$4.9 M
|$64.5 M
|$38.6 M
