Figure 7: Comparing Player Salaries of the Lakers and Clippers, 1990 – 2003

By Graziadio Business Review

Year League Salary Cap League Avg. Salary per Player Lakers’ Roster Salary Total Clippers’ Roster Salary Total 1990-91 $11.9 M $0.9 M $12.1 M $10.6 M 1991-92 $12.5 M $1.1 M $12.9 M $15.8 M 1992-93 $14.0 M $1.3 M $14.3 M $18.9 M 1993-94 $15.1 M $1.5 M $23.5 M $20.2 M 1994-95 $15.9 M $1.8 M $42.0 M $17.8 M 1995-96 $23.0 M $2.0 M $30.0 M $21.1 M 1996-97 $24.4 M $2.3 M $28.8 M $26.0 M 1997-98 $26.9 M $2.6 M $36.3 M $24.4 M 1998-99 $30.0 M $3.0 M $41.4 M $29.9 M 1999-00 $34.0 M $3.6 M $54.1 M $22.4 M 2000-01 $35.5 M $4.2 M $58.7 M $29.6 M 2001-02 $42.5 M $4.5 M $52.9 M $33.7 M 2002-03 $40.3 M $4.5 M $62.7 M $42.7 M 2003-04 $43.8 M $4.9 M $64.5 M $38.6 M

Source: http://www.insidehoops.com/nbasalaries.shtml

