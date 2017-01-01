Ernie to Kay

By Wayne L. Strom, PhD and W. Scott Sherman, PhD

ABMAIL To: KayS@ab.com From: ErnieT@ab.com Subject: Hi there! Time Sent: 2/20/92 4:10:01 p.m. See, I told you this would work. Nice note from Tom, if I do say so myself. I wish he would come down harder on the gossip issue. Those people in accounting and general services do nothing but gossip all day. Well, in any event, did you hear that the bigwigs have approved giving some outfit named McCormick a big contract to come in here and help us “re-engineer.” Yea, right. I haven’t heard of re-engineering before, so I suspect it’s McCormick’s way of taking management for $2 million. More power to them. Well, I’ve got to go and patch up the general accounting system…It thinks it’s Tuesday again. I wish management would spend $2 mill to get rid of that old piece of junk. Man, I need a vacation.

About the Author(s)

Wayne L. Strom, PhD, is a professor of behavioral science at Pepperdine's Graziadio School of Business and Management. As an active consultant to executives and organizations, Dr. Strom has worked with a long list of local and multinational corporations in Europe, Asia, and the United States, including ABC-TV, Baxter Healthcare, CB-Richard Ellis, Citicorp, Consolidated Capital, The Culver Studios, SmithKline, Southern California Edison, Toshiba America, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Yamaha. His current focus is on leadership processes for corporate renewal and the development of businesses as continuous improvement/learning organizations. He has served as associate dean, director of graduate programs, and chair of various academic committees. In 1986, he founded the Pepperdine Civic Leadership project, and in 1991, he was selected as a Harriet and Charles Luckman Distinguished Teaching Fellow in 1991. Currently he enlists executives in coaching employable but unemployed and homeless men and women for job searching skills.

W. Scott Sherman, PhD, earned his doctorate in Business from Texas A&M University after working for more than 20 years in the newspaper industry. Dr. Sherman has taught at Texas A&M University, Pepperdine University, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Sherman has published in the Journal of Business Entrepreneurship, The Academy of Management Review, and as a contributing author to several books on leadership in the 21st Century sponsored by the U.S. Army. He is also the founding editor of the Graziadio Business Review. Sherman now lives in his native Texas, teaches strategy and organizational change at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, does research and consulting with a variety of organizations and follows his avocational passion of landscape photography.