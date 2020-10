Nancy Ellen Dodd, MPW, MFA, and PhD student, serves as academic editor of the Graziadio Business Review and teaches presentations and storytelling at the Graziadio School. Her book on creative writing is titled The Writer’s Compass: From Story Map to Finished Draft in 7 Stages. She also served as editor of Marshall, a USC academic/alumni magazine. Dodd has published more than 135 articles in local and national publications and has received awards for creative writing. Dodd received her MPW in Professional Writing from USC and an MFA in playwriting at the USC School of Theatre. For her PhD she is studying Global Leadership and Change. Dodd also teaches screenwriting as adjunct faculty at Seaver College, Pepperdine University.