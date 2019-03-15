Pepperdine Graziadio Business School 50th Anniversary Special Issue

2019 Volume 22 Issue 1

In this special issue of the Graziadio Business Review we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the newly named Pepperdine Graziadio School of Business (PGBS) that launched its business school in 1969. Graziadio faculty with their co-authors’ articles and perspectives, a poem from our spiritual life officer, and an invited guest perspective are included in this issue.

Editorials

“Modernizing Capitalism: Saving the American Dream,” by author and professor Edward D. Hess, who teaches at the Darden School of Business, University of Virginia.

Dr. Hess discusses the digital age and the challenges of saving the American dream while addressing the larger questions stemming from rapid technological advancement.

Next we present articles from our Graziadio faculty:

“Auditing in the Smart Machine Age: Moving Beyond the Hype to Explore the Evolution of the Auditing Profession in the Smart Machine Age,” by Jillian Alderman, Assistant Professor of Accounting, PGBS.

Her article moves beyond the hype to highlight what is happening in the auditing practice today, recognizing both the importance and limitations of the impact of the Smart Machine Age (SMA) on the profession. Emerging risks and concerns are discussed as the profession adapts to maintain their gatekeeping status in the rapidly changing world of business.

“How Entrepreneurs Create High-Hope Environments: Six Themes for Leadership Behavior,” by Charlotte Law, Founder, High Impact Training & Coaching Systems; and Miriam Y. Lacey, Professor of Applied Behavioral Sciences, PGBS.

Their research focuses on the impact of high hope and low hope in organizations and six themes relating to entrepreneurship behaviors that impact the level of hope. Recommendations are offered for using this unique approach for competitive advantage.

“Capital Raises, Initial Coin Offerings and Token Sales: From Traditional Placements to Crypto Offerings,” by Paolo Casarella; and Chris Manfrè, Practitioner Faculty in Finance, PGBS.

In this article the authors examine the impact of the financial innovation brought forward by the blockchain technology, through Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) and Security Token Offerings (STOs).

“CSAT or CES: Does It Matter?” by William Bleuel, Professor of Decision Sciences, PGBS.

This research explores ways to improve after-sale services to improve customer loyalty focused on metrics used to measure tactical performance.

“The Digital Transformation of Management Education,” by Charles A. Morrissey, Emeritus Professor of Information Systems Technology Management, PGBS.

This article discusses the challenges and opportunities that accompany transformation of management education into the digital and global realm.

“Effort, Knowledge, and Communication,” by Michael D. Kinsman, Professor of Finance and Accounting, PGBS.

While effort and knowledge may be important, if you want to succeed, it is important to learn to communicate your solutions to life’s problems to others effectively.

“The Real Costs of Bad Management-And What You Can Do About It,” by Mark Allen, Practitioner Faculty of Organizational Theory and Management, PGBS.

We have known for decades that the number one reason people leave organizations is their immediate supervisors. “People don’t leave organizations, they leave managers” has become a common refrain.

“W.A.I.T. – A Guide for Leaders,” by Max Ellzey, Practitioner Faculty of Applied Behavioral Sciences, PGBS.

An Christian perspective for our fast-paced world of increasing industry and global disruptions, artificial intelligence, and global expansion, all combined with a desire to be not only the best in the world, but the best for the world, how does a leader navigate through this sea of activity?

“Elder or Older,” by Robert Henry Woodcock, Spiritual Life Officer, PGBS.

This poem is an inspiration and a favorite reflection for Graziadio faculty of how we face the later years of life and what we do with them.

We hope that you enjoy this special issue, with selected discussions from some of the PGBS faculty of what they are thinking about and working on.

Oh, and below, read about one of our successful and highly ranked programs: E2B — Education to Business.

Nancy Ellen Dodd, MPW, MFA
Nancy Ellen Dodd, MPW, MFA, serves as academic editor of the “Graziadio Business Review and teaches presentations and stories at the Graziadio School.” Her book on creative writing, “The Writer’s Compass: From Story Map to Finished Draft in 7 Stages,” was published by Writer’s Digest Books in June 2011. She also served as editor of Marshall, a USC academic/alumni magazine, and started the Marshall Review, an online journal for the Marshall School of Business at USC. More than 135 of her articles have been published in local and national publications. Dodd received her master’s in Professional Writing from USC with a concentration in screenwriting and an MFA in playwriting at the USC School of Theatre. Ms. Dodd also teaches screenwriting as an adjunct faculty in Seaver College at Pepperdine University.
