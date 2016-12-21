Joetta Forsyth, PhD, Associate Professor of Finance

Thermo Electron Corp. [case study]. Harvard Business School Press, Case Study 9-292-104, (1992). with Carliss Baldwin.

Abstract

George Hatsopoulos, CEO at Thermo Electron Corp., is considering whether to issue shares in a subsidiary via an initial public offering (IPO). The company has developed an unusual corporate structure in which subsidiaries fund new ventures by raising debt and equity in the capital markets, rather than through the parent company.