SUMMARIES
KEYNOTE SPEAKER
“The Healthcare Supply Chain: An Inside Look”
Steve Collis, AmerisourceBergen Corporation
PANEL 1
“The Changing Landscape: Implications for Cost Management, Physician Alignment, and Patient Care”
David Feinberg, MD, President and CEO of UCLA Health System
Thomas Priselac, President and CEO of Cedars-Sinai Health System
Arthur Southam, MD, Executive vice president at Kaiser Foundation Health Plan
Moderator: Gary Mangiofico, PhD, Associate Dean of Executive Programs and Executive Professor of Leadership and Management, Graziadio School of Business and Management
PANEL 2
“The Next Frontier: Innovations in Disease-State and Care Management Delivery”
John Agwunobi, MD, Former Senior Vice President and President, Health and Wellness at Walmart
Mark Morgan, President, California Commercial Business for Anthem Blue Cross
David Neu, Executive VP, Retail Strategy and President, Good Neighbor Pharmacy for AmerisourceBergen Corporation
Moderator: Rod Boone, Partner, DW Healthcare Partners
PANEL 3
“Moving Forward: The Drive Towards Clinical Integration”
Jim Barber, President and CEO of the Hospital Association of Southern California
Donald Crane, President and CEO of California Accountable Physician Group
Bill Gil, CEO of Providence Health Network, Southern California
Moderator: John Edelston, President of HealthPro Associates, Inc.
Link to 2016 Healthcare Symposium Here