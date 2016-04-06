Editor’s Note

This issue includes a variety of articles written by knowledgeable authors that we believe you will find informative, insightful, and engaging.

One of our most underserved and underutilized groups is the community of disabled persons. Too often their ability to constructively contribute to society and the recognition of their need to do so is overlooked. In this article Michael Cafferky discusses the economic, social, and moral obligation to be more inclusive of disabled persons in the workforce.

Identity is an important aspect of the organization that can help it attract human, financial, and other resources critical for success. Sam Rockwell proposes a model for examining and revitalizing identity attributes needed to support organizational turnaround and avoid organizational death.

In this article Avonlie Wylson and Julie Chesley examine how 19 change leaders manage and cope with ambiguity during transformational organizational change and how mindfulness helps them to do that.

At 79, Stephen R. Covey, one of Time Magazine’s twenty-five “most influential Americans,” passed away. Zuhair Hasan and Cam Caldwell identify 10 moral insights gleaned from Covey’s writings and speeches that he offered to the business world.

Owen P. Hall, Jr., focuses on the use of artificial intelligence to advance technology in the healthcare industry, which represents approximately one-seventh of the United States economy, as a market opportunity with tremendous potential.

