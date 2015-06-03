Editor’s Note

This issue includes a variety of articles written by knowledgeable authors that we believe you will find informative, insightful, and engaging.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics,[1] management analysts specifically, also called management consultants, numbered 718,700 in the U.S. in 2012. The projection is for that number to increase by 19 percent “faster than average” for 2012 to 2022. How does the consultant, and the organization that hires them, measure that consultant’s effectiveness? Dr. Kurt Motamedi discusses these measurements in his article “A Framework To Evaluate Consulting Efforts: Evaluation Research and Consulting Engagements.”

Dr. Kent Rhodes discusses “Six Characteristics of Virtuous Organizations: A Roadmap Taken from Family Business Success,” based on his study of family organizations that he has found to be virtuous. He applies these ideals to virtuous characteristics that can be applied to larger organizations.

In “Sustaining an Organization in the Midst of Chaos: Using the Interconnected Nature of Systems to Effectively Respond to Crises,” Dr. Steven Walker and Dr. Matthew Earnhardt discuss how a holistic approach to systems thinking can help an organization face crises.

How does an organization survive and thrive after a tragic fire kills two of the three leading executives (including the CEO), and 11 members of the management team. Dr. Robert Grossman presents his case study of “Arrow Electronics: Surviving and Thriving After Tragedy; Lessons in Leadership, Strategy, and Human Capital Management.”

Dr. Owen Hall, Jr., discusses how as in sports, Analytics can, through the use of various Big Data-driven computer models, significantly enhance the decision-making process and, thus, hopefully performance in his editorial “Lightning in a Bottle: Applying the Sports Analytics Paradigm to Management Education.”

Also take a look at our Book Corner reviews by Dr. Don Atwater of Beyond the Lean Revolution: Achieving Successful and Sustainable Enterprise Transformation by Deborah J. Nightingale and Jayakanth Srinivasan; and Dr. Charles Hunt’s review of The Facilitator’s Fieldbook, Third Edition, by Tom Justice and David W. Jamieson, PhD.

