Certificate in Private Capital Markets
Click here to access the information on the “Certificate in Private Capital Markets”
Click here to access the information on the “Certificate in Private Capital Markets”
Evidence-based evaluation provides a rigorous, valid, and reliable approach for assessing the effectiveness of a consulting engagement.
The notion of a virtuous organization is the result of an evolving, but grounded, field of study in leadership and management that is a mash-up of ethics theory.
Using the 2008 recession, we will look at how leaders have handled economic, environmental, and organizational responsibility and sustainability during chaos.
John C. Waddell shepherded Arrow Electronics through a major crisis after the tragic loss of the company’s top executives…lessons in leadership, strategy, and HR.
Analytics can, through the use of various Big Data-driven computer models, significantly enhance the decision-making process and, thus, hopefully performance.
Attendees learn in-depth critical analysis and evaluation skills for transacting successful financing deals and valuation methods used by capital providers.
In this article, the authors report findings on changes in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s mortgage loan quality by analyzing over 15 million loans from 2001-2015.
Practitioners of all sized companies are reassessing their expectations that the Federal Reserve can effectively stimulate growth and planning accordingly.
Corporate Entrepreneurship applies the principles of entrepreneurship to established firms focusing on development, utilization of innovation, strategic renewal.