Editor’s Note

While women make up half the workforce in nearly every country, women do not comprise half of the leadership. In “A Values Approach to Advancing Women in Leadership,” Dr. Bernice Ledbetter highlights recent research conducted on women, their leadership and values that offer new insights on why it is necessary to advance women in leadership if organizations hope to create and sustain economic competitive advantage.

Dr. Steven Ferraro and Dr. Richard Powell discuss “The Halloween Effect” in their article “Is ‘Go Away in May’ a Good Portfolio Play?” While this seems to be a compelling trading notion, is it really as profitable as the mantra asserts?

In “Trends in Employee Turnover and Retention,” Dr. Joel Goldberg covers the problems with trust and loyalty on both sides of the employer/employee relationship in the new labor market.

“Is Warren Buffett Unpatriotic?” in merging Burger King World Inc. with Canada’s Tim Hortons, Inc. and moving the headquarters to Canada? Or is this a systemic problem of increasing tax inversions caused by globalization and high U.S. taxes on businesses? In this article Dr. Robert Lee and Dr. Abraham Park discuss the issue.

Dr. Cam Caldwell and Larry Floyd offer seven practices for “High Performance Work Systems” and explain why creating partnerships with employees makes economic sense.

How do businesses remain competitive, develop high-performing teams, and keep up in this fast-paced business climate? RuthAnn Ritter will elaborate in her article “Infusing Traditional Business Systems with Spiritual Wisdom.”

