The Book Corner

A Values Approach to Advancing Women in Leadership
Women make up half the workforce in nearly every country, still, labor shortages call for increased participation of women workers at all levels of the organization.
Women make up half the workforce in nearly every country, still, labor shortages call for increased participation of women workers at all levels of the organization.
The Halloween effect seems particularly compelling because of its seemingly large potential payoffs and the endless attention it receives in the media.
After decades of globalization and intensifying competition, the market for talent has replaced loyalty as the factor shaping the relationship of employers/employees.
A tax inversion happens when a firm relocates its headquarters to another country and declares that country as its domicile for the foreign country’s lower tax rate.
While foolish for companies to spend money unwisely in managing human capital, growing research confirms that “high performance work systems” are worth the investment.
Spiritual wisdom like mindfulness coexists in unconventional ways with traditional business models resulting in positive outcomes for the organization.
The managers’ capacity for true creativity and deep critical-thinking risks being diminished by our 24/7 connectedness in an information-intensive world.
James DiLellio, PhD, MBA, Associate Professor of Decision Sciences A hybrid GNSS integrity design leveraging a priori signal noise characteristics. Journal of Navigation, 63(3), 513-526, (2010). Abstract The objective of this paper is to explore a hybrid Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) architecture that efficiently meets the stringent needs of safety of life systems. An … Continued
James DiLellio, PhD, MBA, Associate Professor of Decision Sciences Darrol J. Stanley, DBA, Professor of Finance and Accounting ETF Trading Strategies to Enhance Client Wealth Maximization. Financial Services Review, 20, p. 145-163, (2011). Abstract This study examines the performance of pragmatic ETF-only investment strategies published either in an investment newsletter, blog, or are otherwise available … Continued