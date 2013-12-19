The Book Corner

Reviews of Business Books

By
Uncategorized

See more “Book Corner” Reviews

IN THIS ISSUE:

 

Capitalism at the Crossroads sizedCapitalism at the Crossroads: Next Generation Business Strategies for a Post-Crisis World 

by Stuart L. Hart

Pearson Prentice Hall Professional, 3rd Edition, 2010

352 pages

Reviewed by Davide Accomazzo, MBA

Read more…
 

 

Contagious sizedContagious: Why Things Catch On

by Jonah Berger

Simon & Schuster, 2013

256 pages

Reviewed by David W. Crain, PhD

Read more…

 

 

Diversity Index sizedThe Diversity Index: The Alarming Truth About Diversity in Corporate America…and What Can Be Done About It

by Susan E. Reed

Amacom, 2011

294 pages

Reviewed by Richard Herko

Read more…

 

Idea Agent sizedIdea Agent: Leadership That Liberates Creativity and Accelerates Innovation

by Lina M. Echeverria

American Management Association, 2013

274 pages

Reviewed by Edward H. Rockey, PhD

Read more…

 

 

See more “Book Corner” Reviews

 

Uncategorized
Author of the article
Author‘s profile
Graziadio Business Review
Graziadio Business Review, Is an online journal that delivers relevant business information and analysis for business, government, and non-profit managers. From accounting and finance to ethics and work/life balance, the Graziadio Business Review extends current business debates in new directions that you can use to advance your business and professional career.
More articles from 2013 Volume 16 Issue 3
The American Debt Crisis

The American Debt Crisis

If the Federal debt causes investors to lose confidence in America’s ability to pay back loans, investors will demand higher rates of return making it harder for the U.S. to borrow money.

By
Related Articles

Decision Sciences

James DiLellio, PhD, MBA, Associate Professor of Decision Sciences A hybrid GNSS integrity design leveraging a priori signal noise characteristics. Journal of Navigation, 63(3), 513-526, (2010). Abstract The objective of this paper is to explore a hybrid Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) architecture that efficiently meets the stringent needs of safety of life systems. An … Continued

By
Uncategorized

Finance – ETFs

James DiLellio, PhD, MBA, Associate Professor of Decision Sciences Darrol J. Stanley, DBA, Professor of Finance and Accounting ETF Trading Strategies to Enhance Client Wealth Maximization. Financial Services Review, 20, p. 145-163, (2011). Abstract This study examines the performance of pragmatic ETF-only investment strategies published either in an investment newsletter, blog, or are otherwise available … Continued

By
Uncategorized