The Book Corner

IN THIS ISSUE:
Capitalism at the Crossroads: Next Generation Business Strategies for a Post-Crisis World
by Stuart L. Hart
Pearson Prentice Hall Professional, 3rd Edition, 2010
352 pages
Reviewed by Davide Accomazzo, MBA
Contagious: Why Things Catch On
by Jonah Berger
Simon & Schuster, 2013
256 pages
Reviewed by David W. Crain, PhD
The Diversity Index: The Alarming Truth About Diversity in Corporate America…and What Can Be Done About It
by Susan E. Reed
Amacom, 2011
294 pages
Reviewed by Richard Herko
Idea Agent: Leadership That Liberates Creativity and Accelerates Innovation
by Lina M. Echeverria
American Management Association, 2013
274 pages
Reviewed by Edward H. Rockey, PhD
