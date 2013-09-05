The Book Corner

IN THIS ISSUE: 

Click MillionairesClick Millionaires: Work Less, Live More with an Internet Business You Love

by Scott Fox

Amacom, 2012

288 pages

3 stars: Valuable information and a good readReviewed by Donald M. Atwater, PhD

Read more…

 

 

Fate of the StatesFate of the States: The New Geography of American Prosperity

by Meredith Whitney

Portfolio Hardcover, 2013

272 pages

4 stars: Thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating materialReviewed by John J. Scully, PhD, CPA

Read more…

 

harder-thoughtHarder than I Thought: Adventures of a Twenty-First Century Leader

by Robert D. Austin, Richard L. Nolan, and Shannon O’Donnell

Harvard Business Review Press, 2012

320 Pages

3 stars: Valuable information and a good readReviewed by Mark Allen, PhD

Read more…

 

 

Technical AnalysisTechnical Analysis for the Trading Professional, Second Edition: Strategies and Techniques for Today’s Turbulent Global Financial Markets

by Constance M. Brown, CMT

McGraw-Hill, 2011

464 Pages

4 stars: Thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating materialReviewed by Steve Ahn and Alexander Frumkin

Read more…

 

