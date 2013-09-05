Click on box or click here for more information and to register.

This announcement is sponsored by Pepperdine University.

For over ten years the Graziadio School of Business and Management has hosted a variety of leading executives from a broad range of organizations in the Dean’s Executive Leadership Series (DELS). In some cases both the videos of the presentation, audio and/or videos of Dean Linda Livingstone’s interview with the speaker, and transcripts are available.

Transcripts and videos of past speakers may be found at: http://bschool.pepperdine.edu/dels/speakers/

Back to top