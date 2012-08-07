Editor’s Note

This is the largest issue of the GBR we have produced. I believe you will find it both informative and interesting. We’ve included 6 articles, 2 videos, one special report, an update on a highly read article, and an editorial on the business of education, along with our faculty book reviews. Below are highlights of the issue.

Patrick Furtaw, SCCO International

Steve Chopp, SCCO International

John Paglia, PhD, Graziadio School, Pepperdine University

The report ranks which CEOs are bringing value to their companies based on returns. The article contains a link to this report as well as a video discussion. In our last issue we brought you the CEO Performance 100 of Southern California. These reports are compiled by SCCO International in association with Pepperdine University and the Graziadio Business Review.

Mathew S. Isaac, PhD, MBA, Albers School of Business and Economics, Seattle University

Aaron R. Brough, PhD, Seaver College, Pepperdine University

What accounts for owners selling items for more or less than they are worth? Do sellers and buyers see the value of an item in the same way? Can a third-party agent impact the selling price of an item to net the seller a higher profit? This article has some interesting answers to these questions about the buyer/seller relationship with the merchandise.

David R. King, PhD, Marquette University

Richard W. Taylor, MBA, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Often overlooked, but important to any acquisition, are the stakeholders. Considering and enlisting stakeholders becomes important to achieve success. Acquisitions are generally focused on the numbers, however the challenge is to help the different groups to realize expected gains from this change.

Warren J. Hahn, PE, PhD, Graziadio School, Pepperdine University

Samuel L. Seaman, PhD, Graziadio School, Pepperdine University

Rob Bikel, MBA, Graziadio School, Pepperdine University

How can managers use decision analysis techniques to include both quantitative and qualitative factors in their decision-making. Today’s managers confront difficult decisions daily and must consider an increasingly wide range of criteria in making those decisions. In the past, such decisions were often judged only on the basis of a single attribute, such as profit or cost. However, cost or profit alone often does not fully capture the desirability of a decision alternative.

Jere E. Yates, PhD, Chair, Seaver Business School, Pepperdine University

In response to society’s demand for a stronger emphasis on business ethics, many businesses have created or strengthened their ethics programs. These programs are most effective when they flow out of a culture that values practicing business legally and ethically. However, there are a number of ethical issues which are raised if these programs are to be effective.

Kurt Motamedi, PhD, Graziadio School, Pepperdine University

A great deal of how we view and think about ourselves, organizations, and the world around us is influenced by singular cause and linear thinking. Many of our prevailing managerial metaphors and models are inherited from an information and resource sparse world which was simple and disparate. Independent and stand-alone organizational thinking is no longer adequate.

Donald M. Atwater, PhD, Graziadio School, Pepperdine University

Grace Gill-Morlis, MBA, L’Oreal Cosmetics

In such uncertain times the question is where will the global economy grow outside the U.S. and Europe and provide practitioners with opportunities over the next five years (2012-2016). The answers appear to be in the Emerging and Developing Economies.

In this video, Charla Griffy-Brown, PhD, Professor, Information Systems, interviews Ed White, MBA, Owner, de Novo Consulting, about leadership and innovation in today’s business environment. De Novo Consulting specializes in strategic planning, facilitation, and leadership coaching. White was formerly with Alaska Airlines for 39 years.

Burhan Yavas, PhD, Graziadio School, Pepperdine University

In this article Dr. Yavas updates the information from the original article published in 2007 (Volume 10, Issue 2), which continues to be one of our most read articles.

Owen P. Hall, Jr., PE, PhD, Graziadio School, Pepperdine University

Globalization is bringing about a radical rethink regarding the content and delivery of graduate management education.

Thinking, Fast and Slow, written by Daniel Kahneman

A 5-star review by Sam Farry, MBA

Steve Jobs, written by Walter Isaacson

A 5-star review by David W. Crain, PhD

The Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic, and Madness at the Fair that Changed America, written by Erik Larson

A 5-star review by Leo Mallette, EdD

