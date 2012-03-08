The Book Corner

In this issue:
The Essentials of Finance and Accounting for Nonfinancial Managers
By Edward Fields
AMACOM, 2011
Reviewed by Michael D. Kinsman, CPA, PhD, Professor of Finance and Accounting
This book would best be utilized in a course on Finance for the Non-Financial Manager. Otherwise, there are better uses for your time.
The New Age of Innovation: Driving Co-created Value Through Global Networks
By C. K. Prahalad and M. S. Krishnan
McGraw-Hill, 2008
Reviewed by Jack C. Green, PhD, Professor of Strategy
The authors clearly identify the “what” and the “why” of the morphing of products and services and then provide direction for managers to understand actions necessary to remain competitive.
Fixing the Game: Bubbles, Crashes, and What Capitalism Can Learn from the NFL
By Roger L. Martin
Harvard Business Press, 2011
Reviewed by David W. Crain, PhD, Lecturer of Strategy
What the reader gets in Fixing the Game is deeply thoughtful business commentary with an excellent marketing case study to boot, namely the NFL.
The 100 Best Business Books of All Time: What They Say, Why They Matter, and How They Can Help You
By Jack Covert and Todd Sattersten
Penguin Group, 2009
Reviewed by Leo A. Mallette, EdD, Supporting Faculty; Decision Sciences and Marketing
The 100 Best Business Books of All Time is crammed with book reviews and allows you to learn about all those books that you think you should have read.