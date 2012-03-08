The Book Corner

The Essentials of Finance and Accounting for Nonfinancial ManagersThe Essentials of Finance and Accounting for Nonfinancial Managers

By Edward Fields
AMACOM, 2011

Reviewed by Michael D. Kinsman, CPA, PhD, Professor of Finance and Accounting

2 stars: Read this book if and when you have the timeThis book would best be utilized in a course on Finance for the Non-Financial Manager. Otherwise, there are better uses for your time.

 

The New Age of InnovationThe New Age of Innovation: Driving Co-created Value Through Global Networks

By C. K. Prahalad and M. S. Krishnan
McGraw-Hill, 2008

Reviewed by Jack C. Green, PhD, Professor of Strategy

The authors clearly identify the “what” and the “why” of the morphing of products and services and then provide direction for managers to understand actions necessary to remain competitive.

 

Fixing the GameFixing the Game: Bubbles, Crashes, and What Capitalism Can Learn from the NFL

By Roger L. Martin
Harvard Business Press, 2011

Reviewed by David W. Crain, PhD, Lecturer of Strategy

What the reader gets in Fixing the Game is deeply thoughtful business commentary with an excellent marketing case study to boot, namely the NFL.

 

100 best business books of all timeThe 100 Best Business Books of All Time: What They Say, Why They Matter, and How They Can Help You

By Jack Covert and Todd Sattersten
Penguin Group, 2009

Reviewed by Leo A. Mallette, EdD, Supporting Faculty; Decision Sciences and Marketing

5 Stars: Stop what you're doing and read this book now!The 100 Best Business Books of All Time is crammed with book reviews and allows you to learn about all those books that you think you should have read.

 

