The Book Corner offers reviews by Graziadio School faculty on a variety of books on business topics.

In this issue:

This book would best be utilized in a course on Finance for the Non-Financial Manager. Otherwise, there are better uses for your time.

The authors clearly identify the “what” and the “why” of the morphing of products and services and then provide direction for managers to understand actions necessary to remain competitive.

What the reader gets in Fixing the Game is deeply thoughtful business commentary with an excellent marketing case study to boot, namely the NFL.

The 100 Best Business Books of All Time is crammed with book reviews and allows you to learn about all those books that you think you should have read.

