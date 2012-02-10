A collection of presentations and panels from a wide-range of business professionals.

Economics

What’s Next LA?

On May 5, 2010, the Pepperdine University Graziadio School of Business and Management joined forces with the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce and Beacon Economics to hold the second annual “What’s Next LA?” conference, mapping the road to economic recovery in 2010.

“What’s Next LA? The Road to Economic Recovery 2010”

Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., Dean and Professor of Management at the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, discusses the implications of education and healthcare reform in the economic recovery with Christopher Thornberg and Brad Kemp of Beacon Economics.

Carl Schramm Presentation

As one of the most internationally recognized authorities on entrepreneurial innovation, job creation, and economic growth, Dr. Carl Schramm, President and CEO of the Kauffman Foundation visited Pepperdine University on April 14, 2010 to discuss economics. Also check out Dr. Schramm’s interview with Linda Livingstone, PhD, Dean of the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University.

“Exporting U.S. Entrepreneurialism”

Dr. Carl Schramm, President and CEO of Kauffman Foundation discusses his concept of expeditionary economics and examines the dynamic between government systems and capitalism in “Exporting U.S. Entrepreneurialism: How to Successfully Apply America’s Model of Entrepreneurship in Developing Nations.”

Finance, Investing & Accounting

The 1st Annual Southern California Capital Expo

Keynote speaker John K. Paglia and a panel of financial experts from US Bank, McGladrey, Caltius Capital Management, Miramar Venture Partners, and Levine Leichtman discuss capital markets and the latest research findings from the Pepperdine Private Capital Markets Project at the 1st Annual Southern California Capital Expo, hosted by The Association for Corporate Growth, Orange County Chapter on November 10, 2011.

“The Latest Trends in the Capital Markets with John Paglia”

Based on the surveys from the “Capital Markets Report” and “California Small Business Supplement Report,” John K. Paglia, PhD, Associate Professor of Finance at the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, offers new insights into the latest trends in capital markets.

“The Latest Trends in the Capital Markets with a Panel of Financial Experts”

Moderated by Lloyd Miller (McGladrey), the panel includes Mike Kane (Caltius Capital Management), Fred Helms (US Bank), Bob Holmen (Miramar Venture Partners), Aaron Perlmutter (Levine Leichtman), and John K. Paglia (Pepperdine University).

Graziadio Business Review’s Faculty Panels

“Stop the Madness”

A panel of Pepperdine faculty from the Graziadio School and the School of Public Policy discuss the global economy. The panel includes: Davide Accomazzo (moderator), Donald M. Atwater, Edward H. Fredericks, Jr., Clemens Kownatzki, Michael Shires, and Darrol J. Stanley. — October 21st, 2011

“Currency Wars”

Graziadio faculty panelists debate issues including revaluation of the Renmimbi, the effectiveness of recent monetary and fiscal policy, and the future of the currency system. The panel is moderated by Davide Accomazzo, and includes Peggy Crawford, Edward Fredericks, and Clemens Kownatzki. — May 13th, 2011

“A New Kind of Capitalism”

A panel of faculty from the Graziadio School of Business and Management discuss the possibility of a new kind of capitalism and the most important areas of intervention. Hosted by Davide Accomazzo, the panel features Dr. Terri Young, Edward Fredericks, and Linnea Bernard McCord. — June 10th, 2010

Pepperdine Private Capital Markets Report II

“Paglia Reveals Key Findings from Private Capital Markets Project”

John K. Paglia, PhD, Associate Professor of Finance at the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, previews the latest key findings from the Spring 2010 report on private lending and investing. — January 27th, 2010

Healthcare

2010 Healthcare Forum

On May 19th, 2010, the first Graziadio School of Business and Management Healthcare Forum was held to bring together industry executives, alumni, and students to build a vision for the future of healthcare that succeeds in achieving better patient outcomes, patient affordability and corporate profitability.

Keynote David Murdock

Keynote speaker, David H. Murdock, chairman of Dole Food Company, Inc., chairman, CEO, and owner of Castle & Cooke, Inc., and co-founder of the California Health & Longevity Institute, discusses living healthier through improved nutrition, exercise, and disease prevention.

Doctors Hospitals Healthcare Providers Panel

Moderated by Dr. Gary Mangiofico, the panelists include Thomas Priselac (Cedars-Sinai), Wendy Songer (UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital), and Shirley Suda (Kaiser Permanente, Woodland Hills). The panelists discuss issues facing doctors, hospitals, and healthcare providers.

Insurance & Physicians Groups Panel

Moderated by Dr. Samuel Seaman (Pepperdine University), the panel includes Crystal Hover (AON Consulting), Troy Medley (PersonalCare Physicians), and Dennis Weinberg (WellPoint, Inc.) The panelists discuss the many issues facing healthcare insurance, and physicians.

Industry Biotech Pharmaceutical Panel

Moderated by Dr. Charlie Kerns (Pepperdine University), the panel includes Michael Baldridge (Baxter U.S.), Steven Leatherman (Sandel Medical Industries), Marta Newhart (Covidien), and Brendad Teehan (Amgen). The panelists discuss the various the issues facing the healthcare industry, biotech, and pharmaceutical companies.

Leadership

Dean’s Executive Leadership Series

Dean’s Executive Leadership Series (DELS)

Since 2003, the Graziadio School of Business and Management has hosted a variety of leading executives from a broad range of organizations. In some cases the video of the presentations, audio and/or video interviews with Dean Linda Livingstone and speaker, and transcripts are available. Read more…

Media Industry

2011 Entertainment Forum

On April 20, 2011, key entertainment executives including producer and director Daniel John “D.J.” Caruso, gathered at the Graziadio Alumni Network’s 2011 Entertainment Forum to discuss the numerous industry shifts spurred by increased digital content and new media.

“D.J. Caruso Discusses Directing in the Digital Age”

A keynote address from Daniel John “D.J.” Caruso, a producer and director whose early work in television eventually segued into feature films. His most notable director’s credits include Taking Lives (2004), Disturbia (2007), Eagle Eye (2008) and most recently I Am Number Four (2011).

“The Future of the Entertainment Industry”

From all corners of the industry, panelists Rich Hull, Rachel Kimbrough, Charles Raggio, and Rick Schirmer present a multifaceted view of how the onset of the digital age has impacted them, from marketing strategy to monetization of content to licensing and protection issues.

