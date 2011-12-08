VIDEO: Stop the Madness: A Recipe to Jump-Start the Global Economy

GBR Faculty Panel: Stop the Madness: A Recipe to Jump-Start the Global Economy, Part One

GBR Faculty Panel: Stop the Madness: A Recipe to Jump-Start the Global Economy, Part Two

In these dynamic GBR videos, a panel of six Pepperdine faculty from the Graziadio School and the School of Public Policy discuss the global economy, which is at a “historic juncture.” Overseas, the Euro crisis continues to boil and Greece is teetering on default, with debt-shackled Spain and Italy not far behind. Here in the United States, angry protestors are condemning financial inequality as banks seem to continue enjoying preferential treatment. After the mishandling of the debt ceiling crisis, and with political posturing dominating the dialogue, the economic landscape is rife with uncertainty.

Our six faculty bring their insights, experience, and opinions to the forefront in this discussion. The discussion questions include:

How do we balance the act of helping the economy recover and simultaneously take our deficit down?

Should Europe issue a common Euro Bond to stop the unraveling of monetary union?

Is monetary policy out of control or is it just the last line of defense?

For ease of viewing, the video has been posted in two parts; Part 1 ends with a discussion on currency which continues in Part 2.

The video panelists are:

Davide Accomazzo, MBA – Moderator, adjunct professor of finance at the Graziadio School, Managing Director at Cervino Capital Management and advisor to Thalassa Capital.

Donald M. Atwater, PhD, practitioner faculty of economics. Don teaches managerial economics, macroeconomics, and international business, and also owns and operates a company dedicated to building goal-driven communities.

Edward H. Fredericks, Jr., MBA, CFA, practitioner faculty of finance and principal of Eastwind Asset Management. Fredericks has expertise in intelligent database technologies, advanced financial asset valuation, and behavioral issues in financial decision-making.

Clemens Kownatzki, MBA, adjunct professor of financial risk management and founder and CEO of FX Investment Strategies, a Registered Investment Advisor. He is also the author of “Market Wrap,” a regular feature on the Graziadio Business Review Blog.

Michael Shires, PhD, associate professor from the School of Public Policy. Michael’s primary areas of teaching and research include state, regional, and local policy; technology and democracy; higher education policy; strategic, political, and organizational issues; and quantitative analysis. He is an active consultant to local and state governments.

Darrol J. Stanley, D.B.A., professor of finance and accounting. Stanley is well-known as a financial consultant with special emphasis on valuing corporations for a variety of purposes. He has completed global assignments as well as having served as Chief Appraiser of International Valuations/Standard & Poor’s in Europe, Central Europe, and Russia.

Back to top