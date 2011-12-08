The Book Corner

Faculty Members Review the Latest Business Books

By

The Book Corner offers reviews by Graziadio School faculty on a variety of books on business topics.

In this issue:

Training on Trial: How Workplace Learning Must Reinvent Itself to Remain Relevant

By James D. Kirkpatrick, PhD, and Wendy Kayser Kirkpatrick
AMACOM, 2010

Reviewed by Jeffrey Schieberl, JD, Practitioner Faculty of Business Law

2 stars: Read this book if and when you have the timeA reader who is new to the employee learning and development training field will find value in this book—but the tools and tips offered are not trailblazing.

 

The Little Book of Behavioral Investing: How Not to Be Your Own Worst Enemy

By James Montier
Wiley, New Jersey, 2010

Reviewed by Davide Accomazzo, MBA, Adjunct Professor of Finance

Montier provides an interesting and fact-supported look at how our emotions prevent many of us from being successful investors.

 

Money Mavericks: Confessions of a Hedge Fund Manager

By Lars Kroijer
FT Prentice Hall, London, 2010

Reviewed by Davide Accomazzo, MBA, Adjunct Professor of Finance

Kroijer elaborates on the state of the hedge fund industry, its overall usefulness, and the problem with fees and structure—all issues I mostly agree with.

 

Understanding the Dynamics of Typical People: An Introduction to Jungian Type Theory

By Richard Bents and Rainer Blank
Hogrefe Publishing, 2010

Reviewed by Leo A. Mallette, EdD, Supporting Faculty; Decision Sciences and Marketing

The vast bulk of the book is a description of the Myers-Briggs Type Inventory (MTBI), and Bents and Blank specifically identify how each of the 16 personality types react to stress.

 

Retooling HR: Using Proven Business Tools to Make Better Decisions About Talent

By John W. Boudreau
Harvard Business Press, 2010

Reviewed by Jeffrey Schieberl, JD, Practitioner Faculty of Business Law

Boudreau confronts the inherent uncertainty in challenging HR questions in a manner that does not dehumanize human capital.

 

Breakthrough! A 7-Step System for Developing Unexpected and Profitable Ideas

By Paul Kurnit and Steve Lance
AMACOM, 2010

Reviewed by Edward Rockey, PhD, Professor of Applied Behavioral Science

Breakthrough! is not a breakthrough book, but if you seek an easy-to-read, “how-to” book on logistics that foster innovation in your organization, then it may serve as your mug of java.

5 Stars: Stop what you're doing and read this book now!If you’re a newcomer to discovering and implementing useful, profitable ways of getting a great idea into the market place.

2 stars: Read this book if and when you have the timeIf you’re a savvy leader, already successfully promoting innovation as an entrepreneur or intrapreneur.

The Coaching Connection: A Manager’s Guide to Developing Individual Potential in the Context of the Organization

By Paul J. Gorrell and John Hoover
AMACOM, 2009

Reviewed by Wayne Strom, PhD, Professor of Behavioral Science

3 stars: Valuable information and a good readThe strength of the book is that it provides an outline of what might be called “leverage points” for helping a client to be a more effective leader within the context of the corporation.

 

Being the Boss: The 3 Imperatives for Becoming a Great Leader

By Linda A. Hill and Kent Lineback
Harvard Business Press, 2011

Reviewed by Sam Farry, MBA, Adjunct Faculty of Applied Behavioral Science and Class Advisor, Executive MBA Program

5 Stars: Stop what you're doing and read this book now!Many books on management act as if they have the best answer for everyone. Instead, to its credit, Being the Boss offers a coherent set of questions that makes it possible for each manager to thoughtfully tailor his or her own answers.

 

