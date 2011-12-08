The Book Corner offers reviews by Graziadio School faculty on a variety of books on business topics.

In this issue:

A reader who is new to the employee learning and development training field will find value in this book—but the tools and tips offered are not trailblazing.

Montier provides an interesting and fact-supported look at how our emotions prevent many of us from being successful investors.

Kroijer elaborates on the state of the hedge fund industry, its overall usefulness, and the problem with fees and structure—all issues I mostly agree with.

The vast bulk of the book is a description of the Myers-Briggs Type Inventory (MTBI), and Bents and Blank specifically identify how each of the 16 personality types react to stress.

Boudreau confronts the inherent uncertainty in challenging HR questions in a manner that does not dehumanize human capital.

Breakthrough! A 7-Step System for Developing Unexpected and Profitable Ideas By Paul Kurnit and Steve Lance

AMACOM, 2010 Reviewed by Edward Rockey, PhD, Professor of Applied Behavioral Science Breakthrough! is not a breakthrough book, but if you seek an easy-to-read, “how-to” book on logistics that foster innovation in your organization, then it may serve as your mug of java. Read more…

If you’re a newcomer to discovering and implementing useful, profitable ways of getting a great idea into the market place.

If you’re a savvy leader, already successfully promoting innovation as an entrepreneur or intrapreneur.

The strength of the book is that it provides an outline of what might be called “leverage points” for helping a client to be a more effective leader within the context of the corporation.

Many books on management act as if they have the best answer for everyone. Instead, to its credit, Being the Boss offers a coherent set of questions that makes it possible for each manager to thoughtfully tailor his or her own answers.

Back to top