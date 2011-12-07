Graziadio School Business Programs

With a focus on personal attention, applied learning and values-centered leadership, Pepperdine University’s Graziadio School of Business and Management offers a range of MBA, master’s and bachelor’s programs for every stage of your career.

Graziadio School Degree Programs

Student-focused, experience-driven, and globally-oriented, the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University offers fully accredited MBA, master of science, and bachelor’s completion programs in business.

As a top-ranked, private university, we pride ourselves on giving students personal attention through small classes, world-class faculty, and a tight-knit community of learners and leaders.

For Fully Employed/Part-time Students

Fully Employed MBA

Evening and weekend program for students who wish to work full time while pursuing their MBA. Seven concentrations available. Offered in West Los Angeles, Irvine, Encino, and Westlake Village.

Executive MBA

Part-time Executive MBA program for experienced business managers. Offered in Northern and Southern California.

Presidents and Key Executives MBA

Part-time Executive MBA program for senior and C-level business executives. Offered in Southern California.

M.S. in Management and Leadership

Evening and weekend program for professionals seeking to elevate their leadership skills. Offered in West Los Angeles and Irvine.

M.S. in Organization Development

A combined online and face-to-face learning program for experienced organization development professionals. Meets in locations across the globe.

M.S. in Entrepreneurship

Evening and weekend program for aspiring entrepreneurs who want to launch a business. Offered in West Los Angeles.

For Full-time Students

Full-time MBA

Program for students who wish to pursue their MBA full time. Choose from 12-, 15- or 20-month options. Offered in Malibu.

International MBA

Full-time program for students who wish to earn an MBA with an emphasis on international business. Offered in Malibu.

JD/MBA

Full-time, joint Juris Doctor/MBA program in conjunction with Pepperdine’s School of Law. Offered in Malibu.

MBA/MPP

Full-time, joint MBA/Master’s of Public Policy program in conjunction with Pepperdine’s School of Public Policy. Offered in Malibu.

M.S. in Applied Finance

12-month program for students who wish to pursue a master’s degree in finance full time. Choose from three curriculum tracks. Offered in Malibu.

M.S. in Global Business

Full-time, 15-month program for students who wish to pursue their master’s degree in global business. Offered in Malibu.

