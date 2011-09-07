The Book Corner

Fordlandia: The Rise and Fall of Henry Ford’s Forgotten Jungle City

By Greg Grandin
Picador, 2009

Reviewed by Leo A. Mallette, EdD, Supporting Faculty; Decision Sciences and Marketing

5 Stars: Stop what you're doing and read this book now!This is a fascinating book covering a powerful businessman and a grand experiment in vertical integration.

buy*in

By John P. Kotter and Lorne A. Whitehead
Harvard Business School Press, 2010

Reviewed by Jack C. Green, PhD, Professor of Strategy

1 star: Not worth your timeEach of the strategies discussed are valid; however, the authors should stick with academic articles and books and leave the writing of novels to other authors.

The Secret: What Great Leaders Know and Do

By Ken Blanchard and Mark Miller
Berrett Koehler Publishers, 2009

Reviewed by Kent Rhodes, EdD, Visiting Faculty of Education

2 stars: Read this book if and when you have the timeAs with most of the Blanchard book series, this piece is written as a quick read for busy managers with practical, get-to-the-point objectives.

