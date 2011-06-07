The Book Corner

In this issue:
Managing the Older Worker: How to Prepare for the New Organizational Order
By Peter Cappelli and Bill Novelli
Harvard Business Press, 2010
Reviewed by Don M. Atwater, PhD, Practitioner Faculty of Economics
The strength of the book is the series of provocative issues it raises. Practitioners can read it and decide if their businesses are positioned to better manage older workers and increase performance.
Ignited: Managers! Light Up Your Company and Career for More Power More Purpose and More Success
By Vince Thompson
FT Press, New York, 2007
Reviewed by Davide Accomazzo, MBA, Adjunct Professor of Finance
Thompson’s book is a must-read for those trapped in middle management who have not been as lucky as I have in finding a way out to smaller, yet much, much greener pastures.
The On-Demand Brand: 10 Rules for Digital Marketing Success
in an Anytime, Everywhere World
By Rick Mathieson
AMACOM, 2010
Reviewed by Leo A. Mallette, EdD, Supporting Faculty; Decision Sciences and Marketing
The book is replete with real-world examples—those that worked, those that didn’t work, and why.
Ethics in Motion
By Justin M. Paperny
APS Publishing, 2010
Reviewed by Mark Mallinger, PhD,
Professor of Applied Behavioral Science
.
Paperny’s objective in getting the message across regarding consequences for unethical/illegal actions is very effective. Readers will appreciate the visceral connection with each chapter.
Workforce of One: Revolutionizing Talent Management Through Customization
By Susan M. Cantrell and David Smith
Harvard Business Press, 2010
Reviewed by Sam Farry, MBA, Adjunct Faculty of Applied Behavioral Science and Class Advisor, Executive MBA Program
This book will be of special interest to HR professionals and provides valuable insights and options to all strategy-level managers in an organization.