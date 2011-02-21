The Book Corner

In this issue:
Analytics at Work: Smarter Decisions, Better Results
By Thomas H. Davenport, Jeanne G. Harris, and Robert Morison
Harvard Business Press, 2010
Reviewed by Leo A. Mallette, EdD,
Supporting Faculty; Decision Sciences and Marketing
Analytics at Work is about improving performance in key business domains using data and analysis. Five stars.
The Future of Finance: The LSE Report
By multiple authors
The London School of Economics
and Political Science, 2010
Reviewed by Davide Accomazzo, MBA,
Adjunct Professor of Finance
The depth of analysis and the often provocative solutions offered in this report make it a must for those who need clarification on the financial crisis.
Technical Analysis: The Complete Resource for Financial Market Technicians, Second Edition
By Charles D. Kirkpatrick II, Julie R. Dahlquist
FT Press, 2010
Reviewed by Davide Accomazzo, MBA, Adjunct Professor of Finance
In this manual, one will not find “trading secrets” nor “holy grails,” but an efficient portal to more study in areas of interest or need for the reader.
What I Didn’t Learn in Business School: How Strategy Works in the Real World
By Jay B. Barney and Trish Gorman Clifford
Harvard Business Review Press, 2010
Reviewed by Jack C. Green, PhD, MBA, Professor of Strategy
Although this book is a novel, it allows the reader to gain knowledge and to reflect on its application. I give this four stars and a big “thumbs up.”
Who’s Your Gladys? How to Turn even the Most Difficult Customer into your Biggest Fan
By Marilyn Suttle and Lori Jo Vest
AMACOM, 2009
Reviewed by Leo A. Mallette, EdD, Supporting Faculty; Decision Sciences and Marketing
Authors Suttle and Vest say “customer service is about seeing the positive qualities in a client with negative behavior.” I recommend this book to anyone who wants to learn how other people successfully achieve excellent customer service … because we all have difficult customers.