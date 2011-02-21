The Book Corner

Faculty Members Review the Latest Business Books

By
Analytics at Work

The Book Corner offers reviews by Graziadio School faculty on a variety of books on business topics.

In this issue:

Analytics at WorkAnalytics at Work: Smarter Decisions, Better Results

By Thomas H. Davenport, Jeanne G. Harris, and Robert Morison
Harvard Business Press, 2010

Reviewed by Leo A. Mallette, EdD,
Supporting Faculty; Decision Sciences and Marketing

5 Stars: Stop what you're doing and read this book now!Analytics at Work is about improving performance in key business domains using data and analysis. Five stars.

Future of Finance: The LSE ReportThe Future of Finance: The LSE Report

By multiple authors
The London School of Economics
and Political Science, 2010

Reviewed by Davide Accomazzo, MBA,
Adjunct Professor of Finance

4 stars: Thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating materialThe depth of analysis and the often provocative solutions offered in this report make it a must for those who need clarification on the financial crisis.

Technical AnalysisTechnical Analysis: The Complete Resource for Financial Market Technicians, Second Edition

By Charles D. Kirkpatrick II, Julie R. Dahlquist
FT Press, 2010

Reviewed by Davide Accomazzo, MBA, Adjunct Professor of Finance

4 stars: Thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating materialIn this manual, one will not find “trading secrets” nor “holy grails,” but an efficient portal to more study in areas of interest or need for the reader.

What I Didn't Learn in Business School: How Strategy Works in the Real WorldWhat I Didn’t Learn in Business School: How Strategy Works in the Real World

By Jay B. Barney and Trish Gorman Clifford
Harvard Business Review Press, 2010

Reviewed by Jack C. Green, PhD, MBA, Professor of Strategy

4 stars: Thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating materialAlthough this book is a novel, it allows the reader to gain knowledge and to reflect on its application. I give this four stars and a big “thumbs up.”

Who's Your Gladys?Who’s Your Gladys? How to Turn even the Most Difficult Customer into your Biggest Fan

By Marilyn Suttle and Lori Jo Vest
AMACOM, 2009

Reviewed by Leo A. Mallette, EdD, Supporting Faculty; Decision Sciences and Marketing

4 stars: Thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating materialAuthors Suttle and Vest say “customer service is about seeing the positive qualities in a client with negative behavior.” I recommend this book to anyone who wants to learn how other people successfully achieve excellent customer service … because we all have difficult customers.

Graziadio Business Review
