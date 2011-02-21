The Book Corner offers reviews by Graziadio School faculty on a variety of books on business topics.

Analytics at Work: Smarter Decisions, Better Results By Thomas H. Davenport, Jeanne G. Harris, and Robert Morison

Harvard Business Press, 2010 Reviewed by Leo A. Mallette, EdD,

Supporting Faculty; Decision Sciences and Marketing

Analytics at Work is about improving performance in key business domains using data and analysis. Five stars.

The Future of Finance: The LSE Report By multiple authors

The London School of Economics

and Political Science, 2010 Reviewed by Davide Accomazzo, MBA,

Adjunct Professor of Finance

The depth of analysis and the often provocative solutions offered in this report make it a must for those who need clarification on the financial crisis.

Technical Analysis: The Complete Resource for Financial Market Technicians, Second Edition By Charles D. Kirkpatrick II, Julie R. Dahlquist

FT Press, 2010 Reviewed by Davide Accomazzo, MBA, Adjunct Professor of Finance

In this manual, one will not find “trading secrets” nor “holy grails,” but an efficient portal to more study in areas of interest or need for the reader.

What I Didn’t Learn in Business School: How Strategy Works in the Real World By Jay B. Barney and Trish Gorman Clifford

Harvard Business Review Press, 2010 Reviewed by Jack C. Green, PhD, MBA, Professor of Strategy

Although this book is a novel, it allows the reader to gain knowledge and to reflect on its application. I give this four stars and a big “thumbs up.”

Authors Suttle and Vest say “customer service is about seeing the positive qualities in a client with negative behavior.” I recommend this book to anyone who wants to learn how other people successfully achieve excellent customer service … because we all have difficult customers.

