“Spiritual Capital and Virtuous Business Leadership” with Yale’s Ted Malloch

Theodore Roosevelt Malloch, PhD, is Chairman and CEO of The Roosevelt Group, a leading strategy thought leadership company, through which he conceptualizes and executes some of today’s most dynamic international projects. Dr. Malloch has held an ambassadorial-level position at the United Nations, as well as senior policy positions at the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and the U.S. Department of State.
He is a research professor at Yale University, where he founded the Spiritual Capital Initiative and produced the documentary, Doing Virtuous Business. The film explores the concept of “values-based” management strategies that can both improve the bottom line and strengthen a company’s relationships with customers, employees, vendors, the environment, and the world at large.
Malloch’s many books include: Trade and Development Policy; Beyond Reductionism, Unleashing the Power of Perpetual Learning; The Global Century, with Scott Massey; Renewing American Culture: The Pursuit of Happiness; Being Generous; Thrift: Rebirth of a Forgotten Virtue, and the classic best-selling Spiritual Enterprise: Doing Virtuous Business.
In this video, Malloch visits with Samuel L. Seaman, PhD, a professor of decision sciences in the Graziadio School of Business and Management. They discuss the following questions:
- What is spiritual capital? How does it change businesses for the better?
- Is it possible for companies to satisfy their obligations to shareholders and still conduct business by virtuous means?
- Are there special considerations that a management team should make if they want to truly incorporate a virtuous business model for a publicly traded company?
- We seem to keep falling into the same traps and the media has made much of the lack of morality in business. Is the notion of virtue lost on contemporary society?
- Is virtuous business a fad? If not, what is the essence of its staying power?
- Do you see a role for altruism in business, where there is no expected payback?
- What are some narratives that are helpful in trying to identify business virtues and instill them in others?
- What role does faith play in virtuous business?
- How do faith, hope, and charity manifest themselves in big companies?
- Are there occasions when virtue, if misapplied, can lead to vice?