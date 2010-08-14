What’s Next, Hollywood?

What is an MBA worth in Hollywood? Where do the most opportunities for newcomers lie? What’s in store as the entertainment industry undergoes a radical transition into the digital age?

On January 16, 2009, Graziadio Business Report Academic Editor Nancy Dodd spoke with Larry Tanz, president, COO, and co-founder of Agility Studios, to get the answers to these questions and more.

In 2008 Larry launched Agility Studios, an incubator investment fund that builds and runs entertainment-oriented digital franchises, alongside Scott Ehrlich and Keith Quinn. To learn more about Agility Studios, visit their website: agilitystudios.com.

Previously, Larry served five years as CEO and President of LivePlanet, a multiplatform entertainment company founded by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Prior to joining LivePlanet, Larry was Director of Strategy and Operations at AOL Time Warner and a senior associate at Mercer Management Consulting.

Larry holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in behavioral psychology from Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and a B.A. from Harvard College. He is also a co-founder of H 2 0 Africa, which has raised five million dollars for water projects to date.

Audio Files

Full Interview [powerpress http://gsbm-med.pepperdine.edu/gbr/audio/fall2009/tanz.mp3] The Future of the Entertainment Industry [powerpress http://gsbm-med.pepperdine.edu/gbr/audio/fall2009/tanz4.mp3] New Opportunities for Small Studios [powerpress http://gsbm-med.pepperdine.edu/gbr/audio/fall2009/tanz7.mp3] Getting Your Foot in the Door [powerpress http://gsbm-med.pepperdine.edu/gbr/audio/fall2009/tanz9-10.mp3] What’s an MBA Worth in Hollywood? [powerpress http://gsbm-med.pepperdine.edu/gbr/audio/fall2009/tanz11.mp3]

Note: If the file does not download automatically, right click on the download icon and click “Save Target/Link As…”

Questions for Larry Tanz

Back to top