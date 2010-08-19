The Book Corner offers reviews by Graziadio School faculty on a variety of books on business topics.

In this issue:

Be the Hero By Noah Blumenthal

Berrett-Koehler Publishers , 2009 Reviewed by Walter Langley,

Supporting Professor, Business Strategy

Attitude is one of the few things we can control in life. This book provides a model of how to recognize that and, more importantly, how to do something about it. Read more…

Roadmaps and Revelations By Paul R. Niven

Wiley, 2009 Reviewed by Walter Langley,

Supporting Professor, Business Strategy

The author weaves his 10-step process of strategy development and implementation into a fable. If you learn best by reading stories, this book will be helpful. Read more…

The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life By Alice Schroeder

Bantam, 2008 Reviewed by John Nolan, Adjunct Professor of Marketing

For the reader who enjoys biographies, history, and business, this panoramic view of an iconic life could not be more entertaining. Read more…

Social Intelligence: The New Science of Success by Karl Albrecht

Jossey-Bass: 2006 Reviewed by Jody Brightman, Director of Career Services

Albrecht’s Social Intelligence is a simple-to-read, yet thought-provoking response to Daniel Goleman’s 1995 bestseller, Emotional Intelligence. Read more…

The Speed of Trust by Stephen M.R. Covey with Rebecca R. Merrill

Free Press, 2006 Reviewed by John Oppenheim, Adjunct Professor of Management Information Systems

If someone were to ask me to recommend five books to read in order to either start a new company or turn one around, I would recommend that they read this one first. Read more…

