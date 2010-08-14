NBA Figure 6

Figure 6: Competitive Performance of Los Angeles Lakers, 1980-2005

Performance Metric Number Details Winning Seasons 37 out of 44 seasons NBA Titles 8/25 (33%)* 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988, 2000, 2001, 2002 League MVP 5/25 (20%)* Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1980); Magic Johnson (1987, 1989, 1990); Shaquille O’Neal (2000) NBA Finals MVP 8/25 (33%)* Magic Johnson (1980, 1982, 1987); Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1985); James Worthy (1988); Shaquille O’Neal (2000, 2001, 2002) All-Stars 20 Those 20 represented the Lakers in 91 appearances

*With 30 teams in the NBA, the average in this box would be 3.3 percent if teams were equally-competitive.

Source: “Clippers Adrift at Sea in Land of the Lakers,” USA Today, Feb.12th, 2004.

Back to top