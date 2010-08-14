NBA Figure 6

Figure 6: Competitive Performance of Los Angeles Lakers, 1980-2005
|Performance Metric
|Number
|Details
|Winning Seasons
|37
|out of 44 seasons
|NBA Titles
|8/25 (33%)*
|1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988, 2000, 2001, 2002
|League MVP
|5/25 (20%)*
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1980); Magic Johnson (1987, 1989, 1990); Shaquille O’Neal (2000)
|NBA Finals MVP
|8/25 (33%)*
|Magic Johnson (1980, 1982, 1987); Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1985); James Worthy (1988); Shaquille O’Neal (2000, 2001, 2002)
|All-Stars
|20
|Those 20 represented the Lakers in 91 appearances
*With 30 teams in the NBA, the average in this box would be 3.3 percent if teams were equally-competitive.
Source: “Clippers Adrift at Sea in Land of the Lakers,” USA Today, Feb.12th, 2004.