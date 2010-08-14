NBA Figure 2

Figure 2: Comparison of the Top and Bottom Firms in the NBA, 2003-04 Season Data

TeamWin-Loss RecordNo. of Titles since 1980Average Attendance Home GamesPlayer Expense
(millions)		Market Size
(metro pop in millions)		Current Value
(millions)		Total Revenue
(millions)		Operating Revenue
(millions)
Higher-Performers
Los Angeles Lakers56-26818,967$6616$447$149$22.8
Chicago Bulls23-59619,736$4810$356$119$49
Boston Celtics36-46316,201$565.7$290$97$25.6
Detroit Pistons54-28321,290$745.5$284$102$23.6
Houston Rockets45-37215,629$535$278$82$15.2
Lower-Performers
Memphis Grizzlies50-32015,188$541.1$227$63-$19.7
Milwaukee Bucks41-41016,834$621.6$174$70-$15.1
Golden State Warriors37-45016,235$512.2$188$70$7.8
Seattle Supersonics37-45015,399$563.5$196$70$2.4
Los Angeles Clippers28-54016,229$4616$208$72$15.9

Sources: www.forbes.com; www.insidehoops.com; www.NBA.com

