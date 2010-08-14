Editor’s Note

This issue marks a reluctant farewell to editor-in-chief Owen Hall, Jr., and our move to the Center for Applied Research, in which the GBR will debut a brand new name and look.

Dr. Owen Hall, Jr., Concludes Term

We would like to thank Owen Hall, Jr., PE, PhD, professor of Decision Sciences, for his term as editor-in-chief of the Graziadio Business Report. During his 2-1/2 years, Dr. Hall initiated the Graziadio/GBR Student Paper Competition, now in its third year, initiated audio interviews with business leaders, and was instrumental in establishing the Editorial Review Board. He also expanded external submissions and increased awareness of the GBR among business school faculty across the country. The GBR greatly appreciates Dr. Hall for his years of service.

Dr. Mark Chun Named Director of the Center for Applied Research

The Graziadio School of Business and Management has established a Center for Applied Research and named Dr. Mark W.S. Chun as director. The Center will enhance thought leadership that addresses actionable best practices and challenges facing a rapidly evolving global marketplace. Along with developing and implementing the Center’s strategic plan of encompassing the creation of new research programs and grant-supported projects, faculty recognition awards, academic conferences, and other initiatives related to applied scholarship., Dr. Chun will oversee the Graziadio Business Report, the school’s online quarterly journal, which has been translating the latest business research into practical applications for business mangers for more than 10 years. The journal is being renamed to the Graziadio Business Review, and is being redesigned to have a new look that will make its debut later this year.

