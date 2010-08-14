Acronyms for Business and Information Technology
|ASCII
|American Standard Code for Information Interchange
|B2B
|Business to Business
|B2C
|Business to Consumer
|BBB
|Better Business Bureau
|BOI
|Business Object Interface
|BV
|Business Valuation
|CAD
|Computer-Aided Design
|CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|CFO
|Chief Financial Officer
|CIO
|Chief Information Officer
|COB
|Close Of Business
|COGS
|Cost of Goods Sold
|COLA
|Cost of Living Adjustment
|COO
|Chief Operating Officer
|CPA
|Certified Public Accountant
|CPA
|Cost Per Action
|CPC
|Cost Per Click
|CPI
|Cost Per Impression
|CPM
|Cost Per Thousand
|CPP
|Cost Per Pop-up
|CPS
|Cost Per Sale
|CPT
|Cost Per Transaction (cost per lead)
|CRM
|Customer Relationship Management
|CTO
|Chief Technology Officer
|CTR
|Click Through Rate
|DBA
|Doing Business As
|EBR
|Enhanced Business Reporting
|EDI
|Electronic Data (or Document) Interchange
|ERP
|Enterprise Resource Planning
|FLP
|Family Limited Partnership
|FT
|Full Time
|FTC
|Federal Trade Commission
|FTE
|Full Time Equivalent
|GAAFR
|Governmental Accounting, Auditing, and Financial Reporting
|GAAP
|Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
|GAAS
|Generally Accepted Auditing Standards
|GAGAS
|Generally Accepted Government Auditing Standards
|GAO
|Government Accountability Office
|HTM/HTML
|Hyper Text Markup Language
|IO
|Insertion Order
|IPO
|Initial Public Offering (new stocks)
|ISO
|International Standards Organization
|ISP
|Internet Service Provider
|ISS
|Internet Security Systems
|IT
|Information Technology
|JOA
|Joint Operating Agreement
|KM
|Knowledge Management
|KPI
|Key Performance Indicator
|LLC
|Limited Liability Company
|LLP
|Limited Liability Partnership
|MIME
|Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions
|MIS
|Management Information System
|MRP
|Manufacturing Resource Planning or Material Requirement Planning
|MSI
|Multiple Streams of Income
|MSRP
|Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price
|NASDAQ
|(once an acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation system)
|NDA
|Non-Disclosure Agreement
|NIB
|New In the Box
|NYSE
|New York Stock Exchange
|OPM
|Other People’s Money
|OPR
|Other People’s Resources
|OPT
|Other People’s Time
|OTC
|Over-The-Counter (Stock)
|PA
|Public Accountant (not certified)
|PL
|Profit and Loss
|PO
|Purchase Order
|POM
|Program Objective Memorandum
|POP
|Point of Purchase
|POS
|Point Of Sale
|PR
|Press Release
|PT
|Part Time
|PVI
|Positive Volume Index
|QA
|Quality Assurance
|QC
|Quality Control
|RFP
|Request for Proposal
|ROI
|Return on Investment
|ROS
|Return on Sales
|SBA
|Small Business Administration
|SEC
|Securities & Exchange Commission
|SFI
|Six-Figure Income
|SKU
|Stock Keeping Unit
|SM
|Service Mark
|SOHO
|Small Office, Home Office
|TM
|Trademark
|VP
|Vice President
|VIP
|Very Important Person
|VPN
|Vendor Part (or product) Number
|XBRL
|Extensible Business Reporting Language
